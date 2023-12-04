Clinton, Ky. receives $1.8 million for wastewater improvements

The City of Clinton, Kentucky is receiving $1.83 million in federal funding to overhaul some aging wastewater infrastructure.

According to a release from U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s office, the funds will be used to relocate and upgrade the Hickman County seat’s sole sewer lift station.

In the release, Clinton Mayor John Kelly said his city is “heavily dependent” on the lift station, and added that the community is pleased to receive federal assistance to upgrade a “critical component” of the city’s infrastructure.

The grant money comes from the Delta Regional Authority program…which is funded through annual appropriations and money set aside in the federal bipartisan infrastructure act.