Little By Little to Perform on Next Live Lunch August 12

Little By Little is a Murray, KY-based indie folk band led by multi-instrumentalist and MSU alum Kayla Little. Little By Little returns to the WKMS studios for Sounds Good's next installment of its Live Lunch series on Friday, August 12th.

Little By Little was co-founded by frontwoman Kayla Little and guitarist Chris Abell in 2016. Since then, the band has featured several musicians from the local area, including Patrick Eckelkamp, Aaron Moody, Nelson Youngblood III, and Brent Smith. The band's current line-up includes Little, Smith, and Paducah-based guitarist Sam Blalock.

Little's passionate, to-the-point songwriting blends elements of the oldies, contemporary pop, and indie rock. Her jazz-centric vocals and unique harmonic arrangements create a distinct sound fortified by the musical versatility of Blalock and Smith. LBL's catalogue contains elements of Carole King, Lake Street Dive, Sara Bareilles, and The Beatles.

LBL is set to release a new EP later this year. The band currently has two EPs available to stream online, "Shine" and "Open Doors." Upcoming performances in the Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee areas can be found on their Facebook page and website.

Join Tracy Ross on Friday, August 12th, at 12 noon for Little By Little's performance. Listen on-air, on the WKMS website, or on the WKMS Facebook page. Live Lunch is made possible by Murray State Digital Media Services, Just Hamburgers in Paducah, Kentucky, and listeners like you.