Hip-Hop Supergroup Callon B and the Hive Performs on Next Live Lunch September 16

In the next installment of Sounds Good's Live Lunch series, Paducah-based hip-hop supergroup Callon B and the Hive perform. The jam band is led by rapper, songwriter, and producer Callon B and includes Red Velvet, Ian Moore, Cody Waggoner, Shanden Simmons, Seth Helton, and Dallas Williams.

Callon B is the owner and founder of Got Your Back Entertainment, which has evolved from a hip-hop movement to a record label to simply a brand of entertainment that is "creating a movement with an emphasis on positivity and unity."

The Hive embodies this form of positivity and unity by bringing various local musicians from the western Kentucky area. The ensemble blends multiple genres, from hip-hop to R&B to reggae to rock. Callon B and the Hive's set features each musician involved, including catchy vocals, driving riffs, and grooving rhythms.

Callon B and the Hive perform at Paducah's BBQ on the River on Saturday, September 24th, at 10 pm and Murray's Pete3Fest on October 8th. For more information on Callon B and the Hive, visit the group's Facebook page.

Sounds Good's Live Lunch presents Callon B and the Hive on Friday, September 16th, at 12 pm. Listen on-air or on the WKMS website. Live Lunch is made possible by Murray State Digital Media Services, Just Hamburgers in Paducah, KY, and listeners like you.

