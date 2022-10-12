© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sounds Good Conversations

MSU Cinema International presents "All About Me" This Week

WKMS | By Austin Carter,
Melanie Davis-McAfee
Published October 12, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT
All About Me film poster
IMDb
/
IMDb
MSU Cinema International presents "All About Me" on Thursday, October 13th, and Saturday, October 15th, at 7:30 pm.

In the next installment of Murray State's Cinema International's Fall 2022 season, the program presents the 2018 German film All About Me. Austin Carter speaks to program director Dr. Thérèse St. Paul and Professor of German Dr. Roxane Riegler ahead of the screenings.

From the MSU Cinema International website:

"Ruhr Valley, Germany, 1971. Hans-Peter—or Hape Kerkeling, one of Germany's most beloved comedians and television stars—is a pudgy nine-year-old with a troubled family life who uses his natural comedic talents to heal his own wounds, all while making people laugh along with him.

Based on Kerkeling's best-selling autobiography and directed by Caroline Link (Oscar-winning director of Nowhere in Africa), All About Me—German title translates to "The Boy Needs Some Fresh Air"—is an entertaining coming-of-age story about the therapeutic potential of laughter."

"The film is a biopic, so it's about [Kerkeling's] childhood," Riegler explains. "He's a very popular and beloved comedian because his humor is benevolent. His grandmother told him that humor has to be generous, benevolent, and touching. And that's what he does. He goes to extremes sometimes, he impersonates characters, and they are very popular."

"We always have the impression that he's a fairly happy boy, but at a funeral, he loses it," Riegler continues. "There are rare moments where you can really see he is suffering. He's always trying to be a happy boy because there's this sadness in the family. He tries to entertain the whole family and decides very consciously to use humor to heal himself and others."

"This is an apparently lighthearted movie," St. Paul adds, "but it has a deeply personal touch that I think can reach everyone, whether it's Germany or elsewhere. I think psychological commonality is very important for people to appreciate this movie. It's uplifting. It's about the therapeutic value of looking positively at life."

MSU Cinema International presents All About Me this Thursday, October 13th, in the Barkley Room and Saturday, October 15th, in the Curris Center Theater. Both screenings begin at 7:30 pm and are on the third floor of the Curris Center. Screenings are free and open to the public.

For more information on the Cinema International program, including upcoming screenings and how to donate, visit its website.

Tags
Sounds Good Conversations Cinema Internationalmsu cinema internationalDr. Therese St. PaulDr. Roxane Riegler
Austin Carter
Austin Carter is a Murray State grad and has been involved with WKMS since he was in high school. Over the years he has been a producer for WKMS and has hosted several music shows, but now calls Morning Edition his home each weekday morning.
See stories by Austin Carter
Melanie Davis-McAfee
Melanie Davis-McAfee graduated from Murray State University in 2018 with a BA in Music Business. She has been working for WKMS as a Music and Operations Assistant since 2017. Melanie hosts the late-night alternative show Alien Lanes, Fridays at 11 pm with co-host Tim Peyton. She also produces Rick Nance's Kitchen Sink and Datebook and writes Sounds Good stories for the web.
See stories by Melanie Davis-McAfee
Related Content