© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sounds Good Conversations

WKCTC Clemens Fine Arts Center's Backstage Pass Series Presents Carly Moffa

WKMS | By Austin Carter,
Melanie Davis-McAfee
Published November 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST
Carly Moffa
WKCTC
/
WKCTC
Carly Moffa performs at the WKCTC Clemens Fine Arts Center as part of its Backstage Pass series on Saturday, November 12th.

Carly Moffa writes songs about feelings to facilitate authentic connection, and this weekend, she'll share those songs in a Backstage Pass concert hosted by WKCTC's Clemens Fine Arts Center. Moffa speaks with Austin Carter about those feelings, her musical journey, and her upcoming performance.

"I think we're all created to do something," Moffa says. "We all have a purpose. We all matter. And the best way to go about doing what we're supposed to do is to be who we're supposed to be. And I think we live in a world where sometimes that's inconvenient. Feelings are inconvenient."

"That's why I love music. Music is a conversation, and it is an authentic conversation, which is why I'm so drawn to it," she continues. "I just want to help people believe in themselves because we need them, their story, their message. No one else can carry it out. I think the only way to encourage people to do that is to start with me. Lead by example."

"So, one part of honoring my craft for me is to show up authentically in a raw, messy, unfiltered way, which is me to a T, in the hopes that the people see that and have a little more courage to be themselves and do what they want to do," Moffa says. "I'm grateful to have this opportunity. I'm in awe I get to do what I love every day for a living, thanks to people like you and the Clemens Fine Arts Center and everybody at WKCTC."

Moffa has toured nationally and played festivals attended by thousands of people, but she's particularly excited to perform in a listening room environment at WKCTC. "This is a rare occurrence. I've never had the chance to play in this setting in Kentucky. When I get to play an intimate event like this, it's the setting, the rawness of it. I see the closeness and intimacy of the gig."

"I've been geeking out on creating this experience for tomorrow because, again, it's just so different from how I spend the majority of my time. I have a surprise guest and a few tricks up my sleeve musically, but I hope that it feels like I'm opening my door to my living room," Moffa concludes.

WKCTC's Clemens Fine Arts Center presents Carly Moffa live on Saturday, November 12th, at 7:30 pm. Visit the WKCTC website for more show and ticket information. To learn more about Carly Moffa, visit her website.

Tags
Sounds Good Conversations Clemens Fine Arts CenterwkctcWKCTC Clemens Fine Arts CenterBackstage Pass SeriesCarly Moffa
Austin Carter
Austin Carter is a Murray State grad and has been involved with WKMS since he was in high school. Over the years he has been a producer for WKMS and has hosted several music shows, but now calls Morning Edition his home each weekday morning.
See stories by Austin Carter
Melanie Davis-McAfee
Melanie Davis-McAfee graduated from Murray State University in 2018 with a BA in Music Business. She has been working for WKMS as a Music and Operations Assistant since 2017. Melanie hosts the late-night alternative show Alien Lanes, Fridays at 11 pm with co-host Tim Peyton. She also produces Rick Nance's Kitchen Sink and Datebook and writes Sounds Good stories for the web.
See stories by Melanie Davis-McAfee
Related Content