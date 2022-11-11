WKCTC Clemens Fine Arts Center's Backstage Pass Series Presents Carly Moffa

Carly Moffa writes songs about feelings to facilitate authentic connection, and this weekend, she'll share those songs in a Backstage Pass concert hosted by WKCTC's Clemens Fine Arts Center. Moffa speaks with Austin Carter about those feelings, her musical journey, and her upcoming performance.

"I think we're all created to do something," Moffa says. "We all have a purpose. We all matter. And the best way to go about doing what we're supposed to do is to be who we're supposed to be. And I think we live in a world where sometimes that's inconvenient. Feelings are inconvenient."

"That's why I love music. Music is a conversation, and it is an authentic conversation, which is why I'm so drawn to it," she continues. "I just want to help people believe in themselves because we need them, their story, their message. No one else can carry it out. I think the only way to encourage people to do that is to start with me. Lead by example."

"So, one part of honoring my craft for me is to show up authentically in a raw, messy, unfiltered way, which is me to a T, in the hopes that the people see that and have a little more courage to be themselves and do what they want to do," Moffa says. "I'm grateful to have this opportunity. I'm in awe I get to do what I love every day for a living, thanks to people like you and the Clemens Fine Arts Center and everybody at WKCTC."

Moffa has toured nationally and played festivals attended by thousands of people, but she's particularly excited to perform in a listening room environment at WKCTC. "This is a rare occurrence. I've never had the chance to play in this setting in Kentucky. When I get to play an intimate event like this, it's the setting, the rawness of it. I see the closeness and intimacy of the gig."

"I've been geeking out on creating this experience for tomorrow because, again, it's just so different from how I spend the majority of my time. I have a surprise guest and a few tricks up my sleeve musically, but I hope that it feels like I'm opening my door to my living room," Moffa concludes.

WKCTC's Clemens Fine Arts Center presents Carly Moffa live on Saturday, November 12th, at 7:30 pm. Visit the WKCTC website for more show and ticket information. To learn more about Carly Moffa, visit her website.

