Broken Record, Paducah Teen Rock Band, to Perform Next Live Lunch

Broken Record was founded by members of Allen Music's School of Rock band program in Paducah. The four teens perform rock and roll with classic and contemporary influences. This Friday, Broken Record will perform on the next installment of Sounds Good's Live Lunch series.

Most members of Broken Record were only 12 to 13 years old when the band was formed. When vocalist, guitarist, and keyboardist Azlyn Goodyke was introduced to Allen Music's band program, she knew it was something she would want to carry with her for the rest of her life. Lead guitarist Cody Trimmel resonates with this, as he wants to pursue a career in music.

The band also includes Sam Horton on the drums, whose musical foundation was formed early on by growing up in a musical family. A couple of years in, Broken Record gained Kylah Hawkins, their second vocalist and bassist. Hawkins grew up watching her older cousin play gigs and was inspired at a young age as well.

The program was the perfect opportunity to get an early start on learning the ways of the music industry. Since then, the teen band's love for classic rock has opened the door to many local venues. After landing bigger gigs as a cover band, the group decided it was time to start adding original music to the mix.

Each member offers a different form of artistry, and after playing together for four years, they blend effortlessly. Broken Record's original pieces have an alternative, soft rock feel, pulling inspiration from bands like The Beatles, Sublime, and Foo Fighters. The band is working toward hopefully recording their first album soon.

Broken Record will perform on Sounds Good's Live Lunch on Friday, November 18th, at noon. You can listen on-air, online at WKMS.org, or via the WKMS Facebook page. Live Lunch is supported by Just Hamburgers in Paducah and local listeners like you.