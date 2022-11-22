Yeiser Art Center Debuts "Live at Lowertown" Album at Halfway to Lowertown Event This Wednesday

The Lowertown Arts and Music Festival 2022 took place in May, and now, the Yeiser Art Center is looking ahead to 2023 with its annual Halfway to Lowertown event. Austin Carter speaks to event organizer Seth Murphy about the upcoming event and the festival's first album, Live at Lowertown, recorded, mixed, and mastered this year.

Lowertown returned to Paducah for the first time in two years this past May, and Murphy says that this resurgence energized the festival in a special way. "When we were finally able to get the green light for 2022, everybody was so excited about it. I feel like the musicians gave exemplary performances and were thrilled to be back in the community in a large outdoor gathering to play again. I feel like this is a really special commemoration of coming back from those tough two years and celebrating again as a musical and whole community."

This celebration includes a Live at Lowertown CD album, which features performances from every featured artist from the 2022 festival, including Callon B & The Hive, Judy & The Blue Rose, Alonzo Pennington, and more. CDs will be available for purchase at the Halfway to Lowertown event.

Halfway to Lowertown takes place on Wednesday, November 23rd, at Dry Ground Brewing Company. Live music from Paducah-based Groovelane will begin at 7 pm, followed by the playing of the entire Live at Lowertown album and a photo slideshow.

"Additionally, there will be a lot of representatives from the festival, myself and some other folks, to talk about what the festival is looking for. We can talk to you about vending, performance, sponsorship, art installation, volunteering, all those things. Just find us Wednesday at Dry Ground for Halfway to Lowertown."

Halfway to Lowertown is free and open to the public, families included. For more information on the event, visit Facebook or the Yeiser Art Center's website.