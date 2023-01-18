West KY Alt-Country Band Hollerhead to Perform Next Live Lunch January 27

Hailing from far Western Kentucky near the banks of the winding Clarks River in Almo, Kentucky, alternative country rockers "Hollerhead" are here to bring their all-consuming, high-energy, soulful sound to stages across the Midwest. They'll take the "stage" in the WKMS studios next week to kick off the 2023 Sounds Good Live Lunch series.

Audiences of all types connect with Hollerhead's music through their tales of the struggles of growing up and living in rural middle America. With the recent string of releases from their Long Time Coming EP, these hard-working Kentucky boys have been burning up the back roads, playing their hearts out, and gaining passionate new fans at every stop.

They have recently gained the attention of multiple well-known producers and artists from the Nashville music scene since the exceedingly successful release of their music video for "The Devil's in the Details," which has garnered over 100,000 views across social media and counting.

Needless to say, the hot coals of the Hollerhead train are rapidly heating up and steaming out of control, and nothing will stop these talented musicians from sharing their stories of trial and triumph. For more information, visit the band's website.

Hollerhead performs on Live Lunch on Friday, January 27th, at 12 noon. You can listen on-air, online at WKMS.org, or on the WKMS Facebook page. Live Lunch is made possible with support from Just Hamburgers in Paducah and listeners like you.