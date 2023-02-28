© 2023
Looking for Murray's WKMS Classical Signal? You can find it now at 99.5 FM.
Sounds Good Conversations

Local Soul, Rock, and Originals: Murray's Soul Dog to Perform at the Next Live Lunch

WKMS | By Melanie Davis-McAfee
Published February 28, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST
souldog_cover.jpeg
Joel Quimby
/
Soul Dog performs at the next Live Lunch on Friday, March 10th, at 12 pm.

Murray-based Soul Dog was formed in 2010 and began playing venues in the Paducah region in 2011. The band regularly plays festivals like the Hot August Blues Festival and Paducah's BBQ on the River. The band is also active in the bar and restaurant venues of Paducah and Murray. The band will perform on the next Live Lunch on Friday, March 10th, at 12 pm.

Soul Dog plays soul music by artists such as Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, Sam & Dave, Al Green, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and other classic songs in the soul genre. Some classic rock and Soul Dog originals round out their sets.

Band members include Ron Coleman, vocalist; David Booth, guitar; Chuck Haney, saxophones; Veda Haney, drums' Kevin Qualls, bass; and Steve Rowlett, trumpet. Found out more about the band and upcoming shows at PaducahSoulDog.com.

Tune in to hear Soul Dog on Live Lunch on Friday, March 10th, at 12 pm. You can listen on-air, online at WKMS.org, or on the WKMS Facebook page. WKMS Live Lunch is made possible with support from Just Hamburgers in Paducah and listeners like you.

Melanie Davis-McAfee
Melanie Davis-McAfee graduated from Murray State University in 2018 with a BA in Music Business. She has been working for WKMS as a Music and Operations Assistant since 2017. Melanie hosts the late-night alternative show Alien Lanes, Fridays at 11 pm with co-host Tim Peyton. She also produces Rick Nance's Kitchen Sink and Datebook and writes Sounds Good stories for the web.
