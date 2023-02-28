Local Soul, Rock, and Originals: Murray's Soul Dog to Perform at the Next Live Lunch

Murray-based Soul Dog was formed in 2010 and began playing venues in the Paducah region in 2011. The band regularly plays festivals like the Hot August Blues Festival and Paducah's BBQ on the River. The band is also active in the bar and restaurant venues of Paducah and Murray. The band will perform on the next Live Lunch on Friday, March 10th, at 12 pm.

Soul Dog plays soul music by artists such as Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, Sam & Dave, Al Green, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and other classic songs in the soul genre. Some classic rock and Soul Dog originals round out their sets.

Band members include Ron Coleman, vocalist; David Booth, guitar; Chuck Haney, saxophones; Veda Haney, drums' Kevin Qualls, bass; and Steve Rowlett, trumpet. Found out more about the band and upcoming shows at PaducahSoulDog.com.

Tune in to hear Soul Dog on Live Lunch on Friday, March 10th, at 12 pm. You can listen on-air, online at WKMS.org, or on the WKMS Facebook page. WKMS Live Lunch is made possible with support from Just Hamburgers in Paducah and listeners like you.