West African Polyrhythms, New Orleans Jazz Piano, Gospel Roots, and More: WKMS Meets Lowertown Arts & Music Festival Featured Artists

The Yeiser Art Center's annual Lowertown Arts and Music Festival returns to Paducah's historic Lowertown Arts District this Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13. Austin Carter speaks with featured artists The Sensational Barnes Brothers, Bee Taylor, Toubab Krewe, and Kyshona ahead of their weekend performances. Listen to the artist interviews and find more information on each act below.

The Sensational Barnes Brothers

Sensational Barnes Brothers / Yeiser Art Center The Sensational Barnes Brothers perform at the Lowertown Arts and Music Festival on Saturday, May 13, at 8:30 pm.

From the duo's website:

"The Sensational Barnes Brothers are a melting pot of the old and the new. As Pop Matters states, “The brothers run through a spectrum of moods and modes in their gospel soul, often bridging the gap between, say, the Soul Stirrers and Stax, all the while keeping a local flavor.” The brothers are able to dive deep into their roots, creating a sound that reflects the music of their history, all the while drawing in a modern-day audience."

Listen to the band's interview here:

FINAL - Barnes Brothers.mp3 Austin Carter speaks to The Sensational Barnes Brothers ahead of their Lowertown Arts & Music Festival performance. Listen • 7:18

Toubab Krewe

Toubab Krewe / Yeiser Art Center Toubab Krewe performs at the Lowertown Arts & Music Festival on Friday, May 12, at 9 pm.

From the band's website:

"Formed in 2005, Toubab Krewe has tenaciously honed their craft through relentless touring and a fierce dedication to carving out something they can truly call their own. The fruits of this hard work can be heard on their latest release, STYLO, (March 2, 2018). What Justin Perkins (Kora, Kamelngoni, guitar, percussion), Terrence Houston (drumset), Drew Heller (guitar, organ), Justin Kimmel (bass, keys), and Luke Quaranta (Djembe, Congas, Dundun, Sangban, Kinkini) have wrought on STYLO reflects the many miles and musical journeys that have transpired since their last studio album, TK2."

Listen to the band's interview here:

Final Toubab Krewe.mp3 Austin Carter speaks to Toubab Krewe drummer Luke Quaranta ahead of the band's upcoming performance at the Lowertown Arts & Music Festival. Listen • 7:02

Kyshona

Kyshona / Yeiser Art Center Kyshona performs at the Lowertown Arts & Music Festival on Friday, May 12, at 6 pm.

From Kyshona's website:

"Kyshona has always lent her voice and music to those that feel they have been silenced or forgotten. She began her career as a music therapist, writing her first songs with her patients -- the students and inmates under her care. She soon found the need to write independently and find her own voice, an endeavor which led her to the fertile ground of the Nashville creative community and songwriting culture."

Listen to her full interview here:

FINAL - Kyshonna.mp3 Austin Carter speaks to Kyshona ahead of her performance at the Lowertown Arts & Music Festival. Listen • 6:32

Bee Taylor

Bee Taylor / Yeiser Art Center Bee Taylor performs at the Lowertown Arts & Music Festival in Paducah's historic Lowertown Arts District on Saturday, May 13, at 7 pm.

From Bee Taylor's website:

"Whether you want to parade down the streets or peek inside a shade-drawn window, she is not one to miss the appointment of jazz, funk, roots, and soul. Growing up on a cattle ranch in East Texas, Bee is no stranger to working for what you want. As a teenager, she raised piglets and took them to market to buy her first guitar. Moving to Nashville soon after, she discovered the music of Django Reinhardt, Howlin’ Wolf, Tom Waits, and Dr. John, among many others."

Listen to her full interview here: