© 2023
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sounds Good Conversations

Free Beach Festival, Music Strikes Back for Veterans, Raises Funds for Homeless Vets This Weekend

WKMS | By Austin Carter,
Melanie Davis-McAfee
Published June 2, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT
The Music Strikes Back for Veterans festival will be held at the Lake Barkley State Resort Park Beach on Friday, June 2, from 4 to 10 pm and Saturday, June 3, from 11 am to 10 pm.
Kelyn Brown
/
The Music Strikes Back for Veterans festival will be held at the Lake Barkley State Resort Park Beach on Friday, June 2, from 4 to 10 pm and Saturday, June 3, from 11 am to 10 pm.

The Music Strikes Back for Veterans returns to Lake Barkley State Resort Park Beach this weekend, offering two days of live, local music and raising funds for homeless veterans in the community. Austin Carter speaks to the principal organizer and owner of Freedom Sound Productions, Kelyn Brown, ahead of the free public event. The festival begins on Friday, June 2, from 4 to 10 pm and Saturday, June 3, from 11 am to 10 pm.

Friday's line-up is as follows:
4 pm: Daniel Thile
5 pm: Lonnie Flemmer
6 pm: Riley Lemons
7 pm: Cameron Haag
8 pm: Dustin Rector
9 pm: Derek Stoner

Saturday's line-up:
11 am: Past Nine
12:15 pm: Blackberry Moon
1:30 pm: Carl Woodall Band
3 pm: Tim Lynch Band
4 pm: Haas Holiday
6 pm: Driving
7:30 pm: Flight 4 Eleven
9 pm: The Weathered Feather

"All these bands are playing for free," Brown says. "The intent of the day is to raise funds for homeless veterans in western Kentucky. All the funds that we collect that day, other than minor expenses for utilities, go to homeless veteran organizations. This year, the two beneficiaries are HOPE Calloway, and Camp Rendezvous, the new organization Camp Graves has specifically for vets in Mayfield. They're actually refurbishing a house over there so they can house nine homeless veterans semi-long-term, around 18 to 24 months, so we're real excited."

Brown says the festival would not be possible without help from local sponsors, which include Woodman Life chapters in Graves, Calloway, Trigg, and Christian counties; District 1, the VFW western Kentucky district; the Murray VFW, 6291; Freedom Sound Productions; Dana Corporation from Maumee, Ohio; Allegro Marinade from Paris, Tennessee; Hart Distributing; CFSB Bank; Saputo; Harley-Davidson Four Rivers; Bank of Cadiz; and Sirloin Stockade.

"If you're not aware of the beach over at Lake Barkley State Resort Park, they have a 500-car parking lot over there. It's amazing. The park made a huge investment in the beach this year. They dumped 60 truckloads of sand onto the beach, a really nice, clean beach that they're taking care of. Really good facilities. You go into the park, follow the signs, and it'll take you right down to the beach. There should be ample parking. If [attendees] encounter an issue, the park has a contingency plan to use an overflow area as well. And you won't have to walk from there — we'll have some transportation for us if we need it," Brown concludes.

For more information on the Music Strikes Back Festival, visit its Facebook event.

Tags
Sounds Good Conversations Lake Barkley State Resort ParkThe Music Strikes Back for VeteransHOPE CallowayCamp Rendezvous
Austin Carter
Austin Carter is a Murray State grad and has been involved with WKMS since he was in high school. Over the years he has been a producer for WKMS and has hosted several music shows, but now calls Morning Edition his home each weekday morning.
See stories by Austin Carter
Melanie Davis-McAfee
Melanie Davis-McAfee graduated from Murray State University in 2018 with a BA in Music Business. She has been working for WKMS as a Music and Operations Assistant since 2017. Melanie hosts the late-night alternative show Alien Lanes, Fridays at 11 pm with co-host Tim Peyton. She also produces Rick Nance's Kitchen Sink and Datebook and writes Sounds Good stories for the web.
See stories by Melanie Davis-McAfee
Related Content