MSU Nonprofit Leadership Studies Program Offers Monthly Training for Local Sector Workers

The Murray State University Nonprofit Leadership Studies program will offer a monthly training program for those working in or interested in working in the local nonprofit sector starting in August on MSU's main campus in Murray. Austin Carter speaks to NLS director Dr. Elise Kieffer about the program, the curriculum covered, who might be interested in participating, and how to register.

"This program is specifically designed as professional development for people actually working in the nonprofit workforce right now, whether that's seasoned professionals or folks just entering, thinking of shifting roles, getting better at their jobs, or starting a nonprofit," Kieffer begins. "This is a great introduction program for them. It's professional development for adults that are either working in or interested in working in the nonprofit sector, and that's what makes me very excited. I get to work with students at the university, and I also get to work with professionals out in the field to really impact the nonprofit sector."

"Nonprofits are started with passion, not necessarily training and expertise," she continues. "Passion can take you a very long way, but at a certain point, passion can't get you any further. This program is every month, and they have a different topic of nonprofit leadership they focus on. What that means is you might be an individual who's really good at marketing, but you have no idea how to fundraise. Or you're really good at networking, but you're afraid to ask that big fundraising question. Or you need help managing your volunteers."

"One of the really remarkable, intangible benefits that the other participants have talked about is networking. We've done this program in Hopkinsville, Madison, and Paducah, and one of the biggest positive takeaways is realizing they have someone to collaborate with, share resources with, for mutual benefit. And in each of those different communities where we've done this, we've had anywhere from 12 to 20 participants."

"Every month, a different specialist comes in to teach on that topic. So there might be somebody who is new to all of it, and all of it will be wonderful information, and then there might be somebody who's been working in the nonprofit sector for 20 years, and they're all really good at a couple parts of it, but none of us are good at all of those things. None of us are going to be experts on every single aspect. So this is an opportunity to hone those skills that are a bit weaker or we have less experience with. Or, if you are that person that's been in the field for 20 years, the field has changed in the last 20 years, so maybe it's time for a refresher on new strategies and things we can do."

"There is a tuition that covers all of your expenses and your lunches each month that you come and your supplies. Registration closes on June 30th, so we have about six more weeks for folks to register. It is the third Thursday of every month, starting in August, going through April, and taking one month off in December. If you're planning, these are the days that you'd be with us here on campus at Murray State."

Kieffer says that registration for the program, done in partnership with the Center for Adult and Regional Education (CARE at Murray State University), is now open online. You can also contact Dr. Elise Kieffer at ekieffer@murraystate.edu for more details.