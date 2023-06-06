Nashville Alternative Rock Band Kings Avail to Perform Next Live Lunch

Nashville-based alternative rock band Kings Avail will perform on the next installment of Sounds Good's Live Lunch series on Friday, June 16th, at 12 noon.

Members are lead vocalist and guitarist Jordan Foster, drummer and co-vocalist Robert Mead, and bassist Kyle Robertson. Such a large sound stems from their experience in songwriting, touring, and recording. Their melodies, vocal harmonies, and guitar riffs are unforgettable. Kings Avail strives to avail in any writing, sound, and live performances.

Listen to Kings Avail's live lunch performance on-air, online at WKMS.org, or on the WKMS Facebook page. Live Lunch is made possible with support from Just Hamburgers in Paducah, Kentucky, and from listeners like you.