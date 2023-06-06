© 2023
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sounds Good Conversations

Nashville Alternative Rock Band Kings Avail to Perform Next Live Lunch

WKMS | By Melanie Davis-McAfee
Published June 6, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT
Kings Avail will perform on the next Live Lunch on Friday, June 16, at 12 noon.
Kings Avail
/
Kings Avail will perform on the next Live Lunch on Friday, June 16, at 12 noon.

Nashville-based alternative rock band Kings Avail will perform on the next installment of Sounds Good's Live Lunch series on Friday, June 16th, at 12 noon.

Members are lead vocalist and guitarist Jordan Foster, drummer and co-vocalist Robert Mead, and bassist Kyle Robertson. Such a large sound stems from their experience in songwriting, touring, and recording. Their melodies, vocal harmonies, and guitar riffs are unforgettable. Kings Avail strives to avail in any writing, sound, and live performances.

Listen to Kings Avail's live lunch performance on-air, online at WKMS.org, or on the WKMS Facebook page. Live Lunch is made possible with support from Just Hamburgers in Paducah, Kentucky, and from listeners like you.

Tags
Sounds Good Conversations Live Lunch Sounds GoodLive Lunch seriesKings Avail
Melanie Davis-McAfee
Melanie Davis-McAfee graduated from Murray State University in 2018 with a BA in Music Business. She has been working for WKMS as a Music and Operations Assistant since 2017. Melanie hosts the late-night alternative show Alien Lanes, Fridays at 11 pm with co-host Tim Peyton. She also produces Rick Nance's Kitchen Sink and Datebook and writes Sounds Good stories for the web.
See stories by Melanie Davis-McAfee
Related Content