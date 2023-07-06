Murray Alt-Rock Band King Kaiju to Invade WKMS Studios at Next Live Lunch Performance

King Kaiju, a four-piece alternative rock supergroup based out of Murray, Kentucky, is set to invade the WKMS studios in the next installment of Sounds Good's Live Lunch series on Friday, July 14th, at 12 noon. The newly formed group is comprised of four veterans of the local music scene, including Ryan Gilchrist, Colton Burge, Shaun Brown, and Morgan Gray McCall.

King Kaiju blends Gilchrist's powerhouse vocals and fantastical and, at times, supernatural songwriting with driving guitar riffs, intricate bass, and powerful drums, highlighting each player's distinct talents on their respective instruments. Despite only having played out for a short amount of time (their debut show was in March 2023), King Kaiju is creating an extensive performance schedule across the western Kentucky area to wide acclaim.

The band will perform at Paducah Beer Werks with Haas Holiday the following day, July 15th, at Dry Ground Brewing Company with Family Bags on July 22nd, and at the Old Fashioned Cigar Bar on July 29th. All of these shows are in Paducah, Kentucky.

Join Tracy Ross on Friday, July 14th, at 12 noon for King Kaiju's performance. Listen on-air, on the WKMS website, or on the WKMS Facebook page. Live Lunch is made possible by Murray State Digital Media Services, Just Hamburgers in Paducah, Kentucky, and listeners like you.