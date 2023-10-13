4th Annual Pete3Fest Happening Saturday in Murray

Neartown Recovery and local musician Andrew O'Rourke have partnered to present the 4th Annual Pete3Fest in Murray this weekend. The event includes a skateboard competition, live music, local vendors, and information on recovery resources. Proceeds from Pete3Fest go toward Neartown Recovery, a men's drug addiction center based in Calloway County.

Jenni Todd speaks with the event organizer and musician Andrew O'Rourke and Neartown Recovery Executive Director Jereme Rose about the event. O'Rourke explains that he started the event four years ago in honor of his late brother, Peter O'Rouke. "I wanted to do something to memorialize his name and have something fun in the community at the same time. So, I decided to utilize the skatepark and bring some life and music to the park," O'Rourke says.

"We just threw it all together. It was kind of on a whim to see what would happen," O'Rourke continues. "The first year was a success, and we teamed up with Neartown Recovery to raise awareness about recovery in the community. We've been doing it ever since. It's a great way to honor my brother and have a great time in the park."

Rose explains that multiple recovery-related resources will be at the event, including different treatment providers with outpatient and residential services. Additionally, local artist Justin Roberts will invite community members to help him weave willow into a sculpture, the Murray Art Guild will make buttons, and the Murray Lions Club will offer free eye testing. There will also be food, outdoor games, and more activities for all ages.

Registration for the Pete3Fest skateboard competition starts at 12 noon, and the contest begins at 1 pm. The contest is open to all skaters. The award for first place is $250, and other prizes include wheel bearings, skate decks, and more.

DJ Steven Spadafino will provide music during the competition. Afterward, three local bands will perform: King Kaiju at 3 pm, Steven Green at 4 pm, and High Noon Moon from 5 to 7 pm.

"There will be no shortage of music throughout the day, and I'm sure my brother will be smiling down because he was a huge music fan of all genres. We're planning to have a little bit for everybody," O'Rourke says.

Pete3Fest takes place at the Lions Club Skatepark in Murray Calloway County Central Park on Saturday, October 14, from 12 to 8 pm. For more information on the event, visit its Facebook page.