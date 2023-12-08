Murray’s Playhouse in the Park putting on holiday classic ‘White Christmas’

Playhouse in the Park, the community theater in Murray, is set to perform Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” this week.

Based on the classic holiday film of the same name, the play tells the story of a pair of veterans who have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which is owned by their former army commander.

Wayne Shields-Hogue, one of the leading actors in the play, talks about the diverse group of performers who are participating in the performance.

“It's a little bit of a mixture of community members,” he said. “We have spouses of Murray State faculty… And then we have a handful of Murray State students as well who are going to be here over break so they also are participating.”

The community theater will present the play Dec. 8-17, with Friday and Saturday start times of 7 p.m. and a Sunday start time of 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available on the Playhouse in the Park website.