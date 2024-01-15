© 2024
Paducah-McCracken County NAACP's 2024 Fredricka Hargrove-MLK Jr. Essay and Poster Contest Winners Have Been Announced

WKMS | By Dixie Lynn,
Melanie Davis-McAfee
January 15, 2024 at 9:11 AM CST
Maxx Perez
The first-place poster in the K-3rd Grade Division by Maxx Perez of McNabb Elementary.

In memory of Paducah teacher and Murray State alumna Fredricka Hargrove, the annual Fredricka Hargrove-MLK Jr. Essay and Poster Contest is open to all K through 12 students in Paducah and McCracken County. The contest serves as a chance for students and teachers to reflect on and celebrate the life, work, and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The prompts for this year's essay focused on the efficacy of nonviolent resistance as a means to create social change (middle school students) and how to make school a place where everyone feels loved, respected, and valued (elementary school students). Winners were recognized at a special celebration on Sunday, January 14, at 2 pm in the Lone Oak Middle School Cafeteria.

Part of an ongoing partnership, WKMS works with the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP to showcase the contest winners and to record students reading their first-place essays. Here are this year's winners:

Poster Contest:

K-3rd Grade
• 1st Place: Maxx Perez (McNabb Elementary) Pictured above.
• 2nd Place: Ahy'Monie Wilson (McNabb Elementary)
• 3rd Place: Milton Shelley (McNabb Elementary)

Essay Contest:

4th-5th Grade
• 1st Place: Isabelle AsBridge (Clark Elementary)
• 2nd Place: Macie Crass (Lone Oak Intermediate)
• 3rd Place: Blaklee Dowd (Lone Oak Intermediate)

Listen to Isabelle Asbridge read her essay, "Kindness Matters," below.

Isabelle AsBridge, "Kindness Matters".wav

6th Grade
• 1st Place: Kaileigh Hall (Paducah Middle)
• 2nd Place: Scarlett Gearhart (Paducah Middle)
• 3rd Place: Emory Masthay (Paducah Middle)

Listen to Kaileigh Hall read her essay, "Nonviolent Resistance," below.

Kaileigh Hall, "Nonviolent Resistance".wav

7th Grade
• 1st Place: McKenzie Davis (Reidland Middle)
• 2nd Place: Chloe Holt (Lone Oak Middle)
• 3rd Place: Trinity Weigel (Reidland Middle)

Listen to McKenzie Davis read her essay, "Non-Violence Resistance: The Peacemaker," below.

McKenzie Davis, "Non-Violence Resistance: The Peacemaker".wav

8th Grade
• 1st Place: Emma-Kate Pendergrass (Heath Middle)
• 2nd Place: Charlotte LeNeave (Paducah Middle)
• 3rd Place: Jonah Hargrove (Paducah Middle)

Listen to Emma-Kate Pendergrass read her essay, "Nonviolence Has and Can Change the World," below.

Emma Kate, "Nonviolence Has and Can Change the World".wav

Written copies of the winning essays are available upon request. E-mail dlynn2@murraystate.edu to request a transcript.
Fredricka Hargrove, Martin Luther King Essay/Poster Contest
Dixie Lynn
Starting at WKMS in 2014, Dixie is the station's Corporate Support Manager, working with local businesses and community organizations. She's been an avid supporter of public radio since her teenage years. Other than public radio, her passions include live music, natural health and nutrition, hiking, traveling, and animals. She serves on the Paducah Main Street Board and is a member of the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP and the Heath Family Resource & Youth Services Center Advisory Council. Dixie and her husband, local musician and historian Nathan Lynn, reside in Paducah with their two kids.
seeStoriesBy
Melanie Davis-McAfee
Melanie Davis-McAfee graduated from Murray State University in 2018 with a BA in Music Business. She has been working for WKMS as a Music and Operations Assistant since 2017. Melanie hosts the late-night alternative show Alien Lanes, Fridays at 11 pm with co-host Tim Peyton. She also produces Rick Nance's Kitchen Sink and Datebook and writes Sounds Good stories for the web.
seeStoriesBy
