Western KY's Tony Logue Performs Country and Heartland Rock on Next Live Lunch, February 9

Western Kentucky native Tony Logue brings his distinctive blend of Americana, country, and heartland rock and roll to the WKMS studios on the next installment of Sounds Good's Live Lunch series on Friday, February 9, at 12 pm.

Logue's 2022 album Jericho debuted at #12 on the iTunes Top Country chart, was voted Top 22 Best Albums of 2022 by Kentucky Country Music, 2022 Top Albums of the Year by Whiskey Riff, and Saving Country Music's Most Essential Album. Logue has received similar praise from national outlets.

Logue is touring nationally following the release of his September 2023 album, The Crumbs. The album was streamed nearly 10K times in the first 24 hours post-release and continues to gain momentum. Tony Logue and his band, Tony Logue and the 184, will play at the 1857 Hotel in Paducah, KY, on February 10.

Tickets to Tony Logue's February 10th performance can be found here.

For more information on Logue, visit his website.

Listen to Tony Logue's Live Lunch performance on Friday, February 9, at noon on-air at 91.3 FM, online at WKMS.org, or on the WKMS Facebook page. Live Lunch is made possible with support from Just Hamburgers in Paducah and listeners like you.