Murray State University’s Cinema International screening animated, Japanese romance ‘Weathering with You’ this week

Murray State University's Cinema International is screening the Japanese romantic fantasy "Weathering with You" this week. The Japanese animated romantic fantasy "Weathering with You" follows a young orphan who can control the weather as she bonds with a boy who's run away from home in Tokyo.

"Weathering with You" screenings are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 1, and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Faculty Hall Room 208 on the main campus of Murray State University.

Cinema International director Therese Saint Paul said that Japanese citizens are very sensitive to the weather due to historic flooding and natural disasters and “Weathering with You” director Makoto Shinkai – who also directed “Your Name” – attempts to capture that sentiment by wrapping up a story of young love with a fantasy about controlling the weather.

Yoko Hatakeyama, a senior Japanese instructor at Murray State University, said he does this by alluding to traditions and mythology that evokes the Japanese concept of a “rain maiden” in the film, creating a “Sunshine Girl” that can control the weather.

“She brings rain. She is a kind of folklore monster which appears as early as the 12th century,” Hatakeyama said. “It is important to get a good harvest in Japan, so they need rain.”

Hatakeyama said the film also reflects Shinkai’s perception of the divide between rural and urban Japan.

“[Shinkai] said he wanted to accurately portray pre-2020 Tokyo prior to the natural disasters including the powerful typhoon Haishen as well as the changes in city infrastructure with the summer Olympics. There is a fear of significant change for Tokyo,” said Hatakeyama. “I miss Japan, but watching this film I am reminded of places. I know where they are.”