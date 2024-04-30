Kansas City R&B Singer Lady D to Perform at Paducah Lowertown Arts & Music Festival

Kansas City soul singer Lady D is set to perform at Paducah's Lowertown Arts & Music Festival, held Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11, in Paducah's historic Lowertown Arts District. Lady D started her music career singing in church choir, which inspired her to perform across the country singing soul, blues, and jazz. She's opened for many notable artists, including Kool & the Gang. Morning Edition host Daniel Hurt speaks with Lady D ahead of her performance.

"It all started in church choirs and lots of local talent shows," D begins. "I recorded in my teens a gospel album and performed on the famous Bobby Jones Gospel Show, which was pretty hot in the 80s. Since that time, I have been blessed to be a part of a lot of musical experiences, being the opening act for some wonderful entertainers." In addition to gospel music, Lady D was inspired by blues, jazz, pop, and more — mainly from the 1960s, 70s, and 80s. "That is where I draw a lot of my inspiration for my shows. My shows tend to bring an eclectic mix of all of that. There's always something for everyone."

"Anita Baker is my absolute favorite female vocalist," D continues. "Of course, I cannot get through any one of my sets without having something from Aretha Franklin sprinkled in as well. But my dad introduced me to the blues, so I also performed with BB King, Albert King, Bobby 'Blue' Bland, and some Johnny Taylor. There are things like that that are sprinkled throughout our show as well."

Lady D said she tends to "dwell in yesteryears" with her music because the music from her youth, in her opinion, is timeless and always makes her and the audience feel good. "That is when music was most meaningful and most impactful in whatever it was that was going on in your life. And I was very young at that age. Good music seems to tone everything down. There is some what I call 'good feeling' music, and I'm talking about Earth, Wind, and Fire, and the Commodores. We have an eclectic mix of songs that I have found, and they are not time-designated because good music is good music. I don't care what year, what hour, it is still good music."

The 2024 Lowertown Arts & Music Festival will be Lady D's first visit to Paducah, and she says she is excited to bring good feelings to the audience. "This will be my first time in your wonderful community," she says. "I'm looking forward to it. My A-team is on staff. We are ready to rock and roll and just enjoy the weekend. We want you all in a relaxed frame of mind and just get ready to enjoy some great music."

For more information on the Lowertown Arts & Music Festival, visit the festival's official website.