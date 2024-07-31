UnCommon History: Brent Taylor on a letter from a 19th century British traveler in Kentucky

In the next installment of Uncommon History, WKMS Morning Edition host Daniel Hurt speaks with Brent Taylor, West Kentucky Community & Technical College's associate professor of history, about a letter that a19th century British traveler wrote home describing his experience in Kentucky when the state was less than three decades old.

In 1818, Elias Fordham found himself traveling through Kentucky and visited the state capital of Frankfort. There he experienced what life was like in Kentucky and was witness to the culture and people of 19th century Kentucky.

“I always really like to look at Kentucky history through the lens of someone who was not from here, but then observed it. You just get a little bit different perspective. They call it a culture shock.” Taylor said.

In the letter Fordham gave his impression of the Bluegrass State’s capital city.

“‘It was Sunday, and a few smartly dressed young men were picking their way through the half frozen mud in the streets. It is a mud hole with fun commanding situations around it. They have begun to pave the main street in a way that would make a London paver laugh.’” Fordham wrote. “‘The Kentuckians have the character of being the best warriors of the United States.”

Taylor said that a compliment like that coming from someone from the world’s largest empire was something noteworthy, especially in the years following the War of 1812. But Taylor said while there are compliments given, it cannot be without some dry British wit.

“There's gonna be a lot of backhanded compliments in this letter. The very next sentence [after calling Kentuckians the best warriors] says ‘as far as courage without conduct can make them soldiers. They are deserving of this price.’ So, we're just a little uncouth, but I mean, we fight okay apparently.”

Then, Taylor said that Fordham turns his attention to the appearance and physicality of the Kentuckians he visited during the visit.

“‘They pride themselves on their veracity and honor in their persons.’” Taylor read from Fordham’s letter. “So here's the physical description. ‘They are large and generally handsome, but are too much inclined to be corpulent.’ That means that we are good looking but fat.”

In describing the women of Kentucky, Fordham writes that – while not much can be said about the daughters of Indiana – he had not seen any more spirited and attractive women in the world.

Taylor says that Fordham recognizes the value of Kentucky and says they are growing wealthy and strong.

“‘Kentucky is growing very rich, and the people are becoming very proud. A Kentuckian is an Englishman with a little more pride.’” Taylor reads. “‘But the Kentuckian, he is hospitable, but rather ostentatious plain in his manners and rather grave, a great politician, rather apt to censor than to praise and a rather bigoted Republican. It is said by enemies that if a person were to travel through Kentucky and openly approve of monarchical principles, he would be stabbed.”

Taylor says that explains how partisan the state was during Fordham’s visit. He added that while today’s political landscape seems hyperpartisan, 19th century Kentucky had its fair share of partisanship as well.

Taylor says that Fordham finishes his letter with one final backhanded remark.

“I like Kentucky. There is much to interest me in its inhabitants though, there is much to disapprove.” writes Fordham in the letter.

Taylor said that Kentucky in 1818 looked completely different than the Commonwealth does today, having a much smaller population where the largest cities were 30,000 inhabitants.

“It's completely different every way. It was probably a novelty to him, he probably left and told people back home, ‘There's a place called Kentucky. And you gotta go there. The women are beautiful. The guys are fat, but handsome, who also liked to fight a whole lot.’”

