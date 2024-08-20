Murray Folk Funk Band DJK & The Always to Perform Next Live Lunch

Murray folk funk band DJK & The Always perform on the next installment of Sounds Good's Live Lunch series on Friday, August 30, at 12 noon.

This group of friends got together to showcase Dylan Johnson as the singer/songwriter frontman on acoustic guitar, with the help of Brian McCormak on electric guitar, Allen Reeves on drums, and Dalton Ashley on bass. Their debut album, Mother Folker, will be released later this year.

For more information on DJK & The Always, visit their Facebook page.

Listen to DJK & The Always' Live Lunch performance on-air, online at WKMS.org, or on the WKMS Facebook page. Live Lunch is made possible with support from Just Hamburgers in Paducah, Kentucky, and from listeners like you.