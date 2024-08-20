© 2024
Murray Folk Funk Band DJK & The Always to Perform Next Live Lunch

WKMS | By Melanie Davis-McAfee
Published August 20, 2024 at 10:07 PM CDT

Murray folk funk band DJK & The Always perform on the next installment of Sounds Good's Live Lunch series on Friday, August 30, at 12 noon.

This group of friends got together to showcase Dylan Johnson as the singer/songwriter frontman on acoustic guitar, with the help of Brian McCormak on electric guitar, Allen Reeves on drums, and Dalton Ashley on bass. Their debut album, Mother Folker, will be released later this year.

For more information on DJK & The Always, visit their Facebook page.

Listen to DJK & The Always' Live Lunch performance on-air, online at WKMS.org, or on the WKMS Facebook page. Live Lunch is made possible with support from Just Hamburgers in Paducah, Kentucky, and from listeners like you.
Melanie Davis-McAfee
Melanie Davis-McAfee graduated from Murray State University in 2018 with a BA in Music Business. She has been working for WKMS as a Music and Operations Assistant since 2017. Melanie hosts the late-night alternative show Alien Lanes, Fridays at 11 pm with co-host Tim Peyton. She also produces Rick Nance's Kitchen Sink and Datebook and writes Sounds Good stories for the web.
