Local Licks Music Festival at PBW this weekend to benefit Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club

The Local Licks Music Festival is an annual fundraiser for the Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club of Paducah. The festival will be held on Saturday, September 14, at Paducah Beer Werks from noon to 11 pm. WKMS Morning Edition host Daniel Hurt speaks with event organizer Foster Stacy about what audiences can expect at the all-day festival.

“Local Licks has been an event that we've held for four years straight now at Paducah Beer Werks. We like to showcase local food, local drinks, local music,” said Stacy. “But more importantly, it's about getting people together that normally wouldn't be able to spend time together and show them that we're all just people going through the same things with different circumstances.”

The event is a charity event to support the local Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club of Paducah. The organization's website says it promotes and teaches “Character and Leadership Development, Education and Career Development, Health and Life Skills and The Arts and Recreation.”

“Our area is just inundated with ample amounts of nonprofits that service our community in one way or another, and they're all so very important,” Stacy said. “But Oscar Cross has been one that has just been a foundation to our area and being able to help disadvantaged youth in the area and show them we can give students and children the tools to go further with their lives.”

“We will have food vendors outside as well as Beer Werks will be selling their food outside. But if, for some reason, it is a rained-out event, we will move things inside as well,” he continued. “So, it's rain or shine, no matter what the weather is, we'll be having it.”

Along with food from vendors and Paducah Beer Werks, there is a musical lineup of artists performing throughout the day, ending with headliners The Weird Sisters and Jaelon Harris & Friends.

“It's an all-star lineup of musicians playing. We've got Jaelon Harris with his A-List group of musicians that he always puts together for his shows. And Jaelon has really stood out this past year, and just the exponential amount of growth that we're seeing through him. Very inspirational artist,” Stacy said. “This year, we have The Weird Sisters that are coming up from Nashville, Tennessee. Those guys are about as retro as you can imagine. Picture an old box TV from 1975 playing some of the craziest things you could possibly imagine.”

The Local Licks Festival takes place on Saturday, September 14, at Paducah Beer Werks starting at noon. For more information, visit the Local Licks and Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club websites. See the full musical lineup below:

12:00 - 1:00 pm - Cherry & Jerry and the Ragged Blade

1:30 - 2:30 pm - Paul Bill Jr.

3:00 - 4:00 pm - Come Monday

4:30 - 5:30 pm - Cat Daddy-O

6:00 - 7:00 pm - Hollerhead

7:30 - 9:00 pm - Jaelon Harris & Friends

9:30 -10:30 pm - The Weird Sisters