Local organizations and artists partner to present Voter Femininomenon: Get Out the Femme Vote this week

Local feminist organization West KY NOW and musician Melanie A. Davis have partnered to present Voter Femininomenon: Get Out the Femme Vote, a two-day, bipartisan mini-festival aimed at encouraging young voter registration and awareness, on Sunday, September 29, and Tuesday, October 1. Asia Burnett speaks to Dr. Christine Lindner, Murray State Associate Professor of History and President of West KY NOW, ahead of the events.

Women ages 25 to 34 have had one of the lowest turnout rates of recent elections despite this specific demographic's power to make significant changes in our community. West KY NOW's mini-festival seeks to raise awareness about the importance of voting, provide women an opportunity to register to vote and learn about the issues and candidates on the ballot, and highlight the community through two events showcasing local artists and organizations.

Lindner says there are several reasons why this demographic has had such historically low voter turnout, from time constraints due to raising young families, starting careers, and general intimidation or lack of awareness around ballot issues. "I feel like a lot of young people are discouraged, thinking that their voices do not matter," Lindner says. "We're saying, 'No, young people's voices, young people's votes do matter, and they make a really big difference, even if it doesn't feel that way all the time."

Voter Femininomenon will feature several speakers from local organizations, including the Kentucky Education Association - Aspiring Educators, who will be speaking about Amendment 2, Advocacy Based on Lived Experiences (ABLE), who will discuss Amendment 1, Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Kentucky, Outfit, Inc., and West KY NOW.

"We're giving people an opportunity to read the language of ballot initiatives and the referendum so they can become prepared and plan for their vote," Lindner says. "A lot of young people feel intimidated about voting, and so we're giving an opportunity to look over the sample ballots, look over the language to make their decisions, and if they have questions, we're always happy to answer those questions."

The mini-festival will feature music, poetry, and an eclectic art project. Performers at the Paducah event on Sunday, September 29, include Melanie A. Davis & The Madness (bossa rock), Charley Allen-Dunn (poetry), Trey Rawlings (drag king), Amelia Martens (poetry), and Diverge (pop rock). Performers at the Murray event on Tuesday, October 1, include Melanie A. Davis (alt-folk), River Dust Duo (Americana), and Charley Allen-Dunn.

There will also be kids' events, including Kids Vote 2024. "Kids get to test out what it feels like to vote and to enter a ballot, and they will be voting on their favorite food and their favorite animal," Lindner explains.

Early voting begins October 31 and lasts through Saturday, November 2. Election day is Tuesday, November 5. Lindner emphasizes the importance of checking your voter registration status and identification requirements before October 7, the registration deadline. Voter guides are available on the West KY NOW website, including a student-specific Murray State University voters' guide with helpful information about out-of-state voting.

"I also recommend that you identify five people that you want to have a conversation with about the election and that you want to send reminders to remind them to come out on election day or the few days before so they also vote," Lindner concludes.

West KY NOW presents Voter Femininomenon: Get Out the Femme Vote on Sunday, September 29, at Dry Ground Brewing Company in Paducah from 4 to 7 pm and Tuesday, October 1, at Murray State's Doran Arboretum in Murray from 4 to 6:30. Both events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit the West KY NOW Facebook page.