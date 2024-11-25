WKMS Celebrates the 2024 Holiday Season with Special Programming

WKMS celebrates the 2024 holiday season with a wide variety of seasonal programs interspersed with regularly scheduled programming. From all genres of music to cooking to storytelling, there are national and local shows for everyone to enjoy this November and December.

See the holiday programming for November below. December programming will be announced soon.

Wednesday, November 27th

—

11 am - 12 pm

Every Good Thing

This Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. It's Every Good Thing — an hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving.

12 pm - 1 pm

This Land: Thanksgiving with The American Sound

This land, the physical land called the United States of America, is home to people of a wide range of ethnicities, cultures, races, creeds and genders. This Thanksgiving Day join host Jennifer Hambrick for a musical celebration of the diversity of this land – the varied natural topographies and biospheres, and the many communities that make this land exceptionally rich. Produced by WOSU Public Media.

Thursday, November 28th

—

11 am - 1 pm

Splendid Table Turkey Confidential

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show.

Friday, November 29th

—

11 am to 1 pm

The Liquid Moment Indigenous Peoples Special*

Join WKMS' Derek Operle for an Indigenous Peoples edition of The Liquid Moment.

Listen to WKMS' holiday programming on-air, online at WKMS.org, or via the NPR One app.

*Local show produced in West KY

