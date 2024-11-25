© 2024
WKMS Celebrates the 2024 Holiday Season with Special Programming

WKMS | By Melanie Davis-McAfee
Published November 25, 2024 at 2:56 PM CST

WKMS celebrates the 2024 holiday season with a wide variety of seasonal programs interspersed with regularly scheduled programming. From all genres of music to cooking to storytelling, there are national and local shows for everyone to enjoy this November and December.

See the holiday programming for November below. December programming will be announced soon.

Wednesday, November 27th

11 am - 12 pm
Every Good Thing
This Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. It's Every Good Thing — an hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving.

12 pm - 1 pm
This Land: Thanksgiving with The American Sound
This land, the physical land called the United States of America, is home to people of a wide range of ethnicities, cultures, races, creeds and genders. This Thanksgiving Day join host Jennifer Hambrick for a musical celebration of the diversity of this land – the varied natural topographies and biospheres, and the many communities that make this land exceptionally rich. Produced by WOSU Public Media.

Thursday, November 28th

11 am - 1 pm
Splendid Table Turkey Confidential
Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show.

Friday, November 29th

11 am to 1 pm
The Liquid Moment Indigenous Peoples Special*
Join WKMS' Derek Operle for an Indigenous Peoples edition of The Liquid Moment.

Listen to WKMS' holiday programming on-air, online at WKMS.org, or via the NPR One app.

*Local show produced in West KY
Melanie Davis-McAfee
Melanie Davis-McAfee graduated from Murray State University in 2018 with a BA in Music Business. She has been working for WKMS as a Music and Operations Assistant since 2017. Melanie hosts the late-night alternative show Alien Lanes, Fridays at 11 pm with co-host Tim Peyton. She also produces Rick Nance's Kitchen Sink and Datebook and writes Sounds Good stories for the web.
See stories by Melanie Davis-McAfee
