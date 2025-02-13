West KY Country Rock Outfit Tony Logue and the 184 to Perform Next Live Lunch

West Kentucky country rock outfit Tony Logue and the 184 will perform on the next installment of Sounds Good's Live Lunch series on Friday, February 21, at 12 pm. The band visits WKMS' Studio A to celebrate and perform songs from their album release, Dark Horse.

Tony Logue isn’t new to singing about the rigors of Western Kentucky life, how they intertwine with the raw geography of the land, and the graphic history of bloodlines. Logue and his longtime backing band, The 184, are quickly carving out their place among their respective Kentucky alumni. Logue’s characters often have grease beneath their nails and their backs against the wall.

Stories woven with the thread of hardship and hope. Poignant tales that speak to the human desire for redemption and the need to chart a new and better path forward. As a songwriter, Logue has proven a voice for America’s Heartland. A blend of Country, Americana, and Folk. But make no mistake, Tony Logue and the 184 are a Rock & Roll band, and a good one at that.

Logue and the band will continue their album release celebration at the 1857 Hotel in Paducah on Saturday, February 22, starting at 7 pm with special guests Clint Park and Tyler Stevenson. For more information, visit Logue's Facebook page or website.

Tony Logue and the 184 will perform on Live Lunch on Friday, February 22, at 12 noon. Listen on-air, online, or via the WKMS app, now available on the app store. Live Lunch is made possible with support from listeners like you and Wits End Records in Murray.