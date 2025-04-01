Little By Little To Perform on the Next Live Lunch Ahead of Album Release, April 4

WKMS Battle of the Bands 2024 champions, Live Lunch veterans, and Murray, Kentucky's own indie-soul-rock outfit, Little By Little, returns to the WKMS studios for the next installment of Sounds Good's Live Lunch series on Friday, April 4, 2025. The on-air performance precedes their release show for their latest album, Dream, taking place later that night at the Grand Lodge on Fifth in Paducah.

Little By Little was founded by Kayla Little in 2016 and features Brent Smith on bass guitar, Sam Blalock on lead guitar, and Carson McCann on drums. Since its formation, LBL's sound has evolved to create an infectious blend of soul, jazz, and folk-rock, led by Little's pop-sensible songwriting and Blalock's guitar playing rooted in '70s and '80s rock 'n' roll. LBL's catalogue contains elements of Carole King, Lake Street Drive, Sara Bareilles, and the Beatles.

LBL's latest record, Dream, features their most cohesive songwriting to date as the band continues to hone their collaborative sound. Dream will be available on all streaming platforms on Friday, April 4. The band celebrates with a release show at the Grand Lodge on 5th in Paducah, KY, with local opener Gina Caturano kicking off the concert.

Doors to the all-ages show open at 7 pm, followed by the show at 7:30 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online here: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/littlebylittle/1610603.

Upcoming performances can be found on their Facebook page and website.

Join Tracy Ross on Friday, April 4, at 12 noon for Little By Little's performance. Listen on-air, on the WKMS website, or on the WKMS Facebook page. Live Lunch is made possible by Murray State Digital Media Services, Wits End Records in Murray, Kentucky, and listeners like you.