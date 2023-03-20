Kentucky's Mister and Miss Basketball award winners named

Some of Kentucky's top young basketball players were recognized with annual honorifics over the weekend.

A University of Kentucky-bound star from North Laurel High School has been named the state’s “Mister Basketball” winner.

Reed Sheppard led his team to back-to-back appearances in the Kentucky Sweet 16 tournament. The point guard averaged 22 points and nine rebounds a game his senior season.

Kentucky’s “Miss Basketball” winner is Haven Ford, from Rowan County High School. Ford averaged 26 points a game her senior season, and is playing her college ball at Murray State.

The commonwealth each year awards its “Mister” and “Miss” Basketball awards to the best boy’s and girl’s high school seniors in the state, with the winners leading Kentucky’s All-Star teams against its rivals from Indiana.