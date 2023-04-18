‘Voice of the Racers’ goes off the air after more than three decades of basketball commentary

An iconic member of Racer Nation is stepping down after more than 32 years.

A Murray State University release Tuesday announced that Neil Bradley, the Voice of the Racers, will no longer call men’s basketball games for the far western Kentucky school.

Bradley has been a fixture of MSU hoops since 1991, doing live play-by-play for over 1,000 games and being present for more than 700 wins. His departure marks the end of the longest tenure for a commentator in Racer Radio history.

Bradley says he’s using the school’s move to the Missouri Valley Conference to step down and cut back on traveling to spend time with his family.

Bradley is expected to continue to call games this fall for Racer Football’s 2023 season.