Murray State names Jody Wright as new head football coach

Murray State University Athletics on Wednesday named Jody Wright as the new head coach of the Racers football team.

Wright spent the last two years at the University of South Carolina’s football program coaching tight ends. He has also held several assistant coaching roles at other college and NFL teams over the last two decades.

This will be Wright’s first head coaching job.

He replaces former Murray State head coach Dean Hood, who retired from coaching last week and accepted a position with the University of Kentucky’s football program as director of player development.

Wright’s contract is pending approval from the Murray State Board of Regents.