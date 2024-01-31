Lyon Co. basketball star, UK signee named Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year

A high school basketball phenom from far western Kentucky made scoring history over the weekend and, this week, was recognized as the Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year for 2023 by the Lexington Herald-Leader.

A statewide media poll made Travis Perry just the third high school star to win the award.

Perry, a senior at Lyon County High School, is Kentucky’s all-time leading scorer in high school boys basketball.

He recently passed the 5,000-point mark, becoming just the 10th boys player in the history of the United States to do so, according to MaxPreps.

The Eddyville native is committed to play basketball at the University of Kentucky in the fall.

Perry won out over current UK guard and Kentucky’s reigning Mr. Basketball Reed Sheppard and Juli Fulks, who coached Lexington’s Transylvania University women’s basketball team to an undefeated season and a national championship.