Four Fort Knox soldiers qualify for 2024 Olympics in Paris

Four soldiers stationed in Kentucky have qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, where they’ll compete in multiple shooting competitions.

Four Fort Knox soldiers will make the overseas trip for the games this summer.

U.S. Army Sergeants Sagen Maddalena and Ivan Roe will compete in the 50m Smallbore and 10m Air Rifle events.

Maddalena also competed in 50m Smallbore in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, coming in 5th.

Staff Sergeants Rachel Tozier and Will Hinton will compete for the U.S. in the women’s and men’s Trap shooting competitions respectively.

The Olympic Games will begin in Paris in late July.