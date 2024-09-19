McCracken County Sports Tourism commission names GM for new sports complex

A general manager was named Wednesday for the more than 120-acre sports complex currently under construction in McCracken County.

Chas Heeren will be the first GM of the project known as the Paducah Sports Park . Her hiring comes after what a release from local officials called a “detailed national search” for candidates.

The Sports Facilities Companies Chas Heeren

Heeren, who said she’s worked in the nonprofit sector for a majority of her career, previously served as a regional finance manager for the Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) .

“I’m excited to be named the General Manager of the Paducah Sports Park. During my time with SFC, I’ve enjoyed working with all the communities we serve,” Heeren said in a release. “The opportunity to live in the city of Paducah and help launch this amazing venue is something I couldn’t pass up. Working in the non-profit sector for the majority of my career, I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact you can have on people’s lives, and I know this venue will do the same for the city of Paducah and beyond.”

SFC is the group contracted to run the complex, which will be located on the former site of Bluegrass Downs and a portion of the city-owned Stuart Nelson Park.

The facility is expected to host baseball, softball, soccer, and football games, among other tournament offerings and community programming.

Jim Dudley, who chairs the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission, called the complex being constructed “a testament to our community’s dedication to growth and recreation.”

“We are eager to see the positive impact it will have on our local economy and residents’ quality of life,” Dudley said.

Construction work on the complex is expected to be complete in fall 2025.