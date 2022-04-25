WKMS Station Manager appointed chair-elect of Kentucky Broadcasters Association Board of Directors

WKMS Station Manager Chad Lampe has been appointed chair-elect of the Kentucky Broadcasters Association Board of Directors. The Kentucky Broadcasters Association (KBA) unites public and commercial radio and television stations across the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

The KBA represents and furthers the interest of broadcasters, communicates relevant information to broadcasters through meetings and publications, and provides educational services through conventions, workshops, or other appropriate means to better serve the public. Lampe previously served as the public radio director on the board and chaired the association’s education committee, where he and his committee awarded annual scholarships to both high school and college students totaling more than $20,000 annually.

“Chad brings fresh perspective and out-of-the-box ideas to KBA’s Executive Committee,” said KBA President and CEO Chris Winkle.” “Previously he served the membership in committee leadership positions and helped to evolve the Association’s culture through transparency and communication. I look forward to working with Chad for years to come, as we serve our members with professional development, advocacy and industry solutions.”

The chair-elect is a member of the KBA’s executive committee and will serve as board chair and past-chair consecutively during the three-year term which expires in December 2024.

Lampe has served as the WKMS Station Manager since 2016, during his leadership WKMS has grown journalism through partnerships with the Ohio Valley ReSource Journalism Collaborative, the Kentucky Public Radio Network and the Hoptown Chronicle. WKMS received the 2021 Al Smith Award for public service through community journalism, awarded by the Bluegrass Chapter of the Society for Professional Journalists and the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues.

