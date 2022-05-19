WKMS wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Breaking News Coverage

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced the winners of the Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Awards — including an award for WKMS in the Breaking News Coverage category of the Small Market Radio division.

WKMS was recognized for its breaking coverage of the December 10, 2021, tornado outbreak across western Kentucky. This coverage was the product of a team effort from the whole newsroom and staff, including work produced by student reporters.

The coverage is under consideration for a National Murrow Award in the same category.

Other member stations of Kentucky Public Radio were also recognized for their work, including WFPL for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting for Investigative Reporting and WEKU for Feature Reporting, Hard News and Sports Reporting.