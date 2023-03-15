WKMS hosts three free poetry workshops & puts your Poetry Minutes on air!

April is National Poetry Month and we'll continue the tradition, started by Constance Alexander, of sharing poems from you on the air each weekday.

We're inviting everyone to write short poems (45 seconds or less when read aloud), to be broadcast as Poetry Minutes. We'll take poems in any style (no rules or formats) as long as they were written by you!

There's a form to submit your poem here, as well as a place to submit your smartphone recording of you reading your piece. If you need assistance recording, you can reach out to Asia Burnett at aburnett2@murraystate.edu for help.

SUBMIT YOUR POEM

Need more inspiration? We'll host THREE FREE poetry workshops with award-winning poet, Constance Alexander, around the region:

Tuesday, April 4: 6pm - Murray Art Guild on N. 4th Street

Wednesday, April 5: 6pm - Etcetera Coffee 6th Street location, Paducah

Thursday, April 6: 6pm - Hopkinsville Brewing Company (with the Hoptown Chronicle)