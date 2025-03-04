Women's History Month tunes & talks all month long on WKMS: See the Schedule

Femme Fridays: 11am - 1pm with Melanie A. Davis

MARCH 7 - COUNTRY / AMERICANA

Kicking off the Femme Friday series is a genre that has historically seen the most discrimination against women on the radio airwaves: country and Americana. From early country classics to 1970s country rock to contemporary cuts from Elle King, Sierra Ferrell, and more, we’ll explore everything under the vast and varied umbrella of Americana.

MARCH 14 - ROCK / RHYTHM & BLUES

Enjoy an energy boost to get you through March’s halfway point with two hours of women in rock & roll and R&B. This episode will highlight rockers dating as far back as the 1950s to artists releasing music right now. Featuring Etta James, Joan Jett, Stevie Nicks, St. Vincent, Heart, Alicia Keys, and more, there are definitely no shrinking violets here.

MARCH 21 - LOCAL / FEMME FEST PROMO

Discover music being made right in your backyard with two hours of local and regional artists from Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, Ohio, and Missouri. You can also catch a preview of Paducah Beer Werks’ Femme Fest as part of its 10th Annual Festiversary, happening that night at 8 pm. There will be cuts from Melanie’s full band, the Madness, Haleigh Martin, S.G. Goodman, and more.

MARCH 28 - DJ’S CHOICE

Melanie closes out the Femme Friday 2025 series with an eclectic “DJ’s Choice” episode featuring some of the host’s all-time favorite femme-fronted cuts. Get ready for Y2K throwbacks from the Spice Girls and Britney Spears, contemporary cuts from Madison Cunningham and Hurray for the Riff Raff, rock classics from Stevie Nicks and the Cranberries, and lots in between.

Wednesdays 11am - 1pm on Sounds Good

It's not just our female hosts celebrating women this month! Tune in as Tracy Ross pays tribute to amazing women artists with some of his favorite female-fronted tunes. Every Wednesday in March!

The Kitchen Sink - Sister Sundays 2pm - 4pm

Rick Nance highlights women in music with four special editions of The Kitchen Sink, titled Sister Sundays. In true Rick Nance fashion, these shows will explore every nook and cranny of the musical world, from the mainstream and pop-forward to avant-garde and curious.

Front Porch - International Women's Day:

Saturday, March 8: 10 - 1pm

Join Mike and guest Laura Ray, Saturday, March 8th as they celebrate International Women’s Day on the Porch. They'll feature tunes from legends like Emmylou Harris and Lucinda Williams as well as the ladies leading the way in acoustic and Americana music today.

March 31: Special Event

"Women Who Lead: Inspiring Action and Building Their Communities"

6:00 pm - 7:00 p.m.

Calloway County Public Library

Join us for a panel discussion organized by the Women's History Month Committee of West KY NOW. Learn from women leading change in our community and find out ways you can help in the work of shaping the heart and soul of the community around you.

Panelists include Carruth Kitrell, Robyn Pizzo and Noraa Ransey, with Constance Alexander as moderator.

Thanks to our sponsors that help make possible all of the Women's History Month programming on WKMS!

11 Year Itch

Bricolage Art Collective

Cinema Systers

Merryman House

Milkweed Health & Harmony Emporium

Raven & Moth

River's Edge Veterinary Hospital

Wildhair Studios' Rock Shop

