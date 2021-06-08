-
Gas and oil companies are now closer to being able to build pipelines without local interference. A Tennessee legislative committee approved a bill Tuesday that preempts local governments from stopping—or really even changing—fossil fuel projects that would impact their environment and communities.
Three Christian County nonprofit organizations are the latest to receive donations from the Hopkinsville Electric System (HES) and Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) as part of TVA’s pandemic-driven Community Care Fund.
The Tennessee Valley Authority is facing federal scrutiny about its electricity rates and climate action.
TVA reports restored power at three customer connection points, but outages persist in some western Kentucky countiesThe Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) reported its personnel restored power to three additional customer connection points in western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee last night, saying they will continue to repair damage to the TVA transmission system from the storms last week.
The Tennessee Valley Authority is reassuring customers they are prepared to meet increased energy demands amid crippling winter storms throughout the…
The Tennessee Valley Authority says their dozens of dams are holding back the most rainfall the Tennessee River basin has seen from January through March…
An audit has found instances in which executives for the nation's largest public utility overspent on travel.The inspector general's report Wednesday…
The Tennessee Valley Authority board of directors has approved a 20-year plan that includes no new major generating plants.The Chattanooga Times Free…
Tennessee Valley Authority said they averted $1.6 billion in damages in holding back February’s record breaking rainfall. Spokesperson Melissa Lindquist…
Shutting down a Kentucky coal-fired power plant is the right decision, the new head of the Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday. President Donald Trump…