Mayfield middle and high schools soon to see renovations

Mayfield Independent Schools plans to update and expand portions of its middle and high schools in the near future.

The project will be helmed by CMS Architects — a Paducah-based company which has worked on commercial and educational projects across western Kentucky since 1977 — as approved by the school board at a special meeting on June 16.

While the final cost is subject to inflation, Superintendent Joe Henderson said the initial $1.6 million allotted to the middle school will facilitate the addition of more classrooms to the rear of the building. Part of the current entry area will also be closed in to make office space for a newly hired resource officer and possibly an additional counselor at a later date.

“Our enrollment has been up the past several years at our middle school, and spacing is becoming an issue, so we’re trying to accommodate the number of students that we currently have by adding,” Henderson said.

An awning will also be constructed over the bus loop to protect faculty and students from weather, and the safety vestibule will be brought in line with that of the elementary school. A lot purchased across the street will be converted to parking to make room for the influx of visitors during events.