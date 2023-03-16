Lyon County’s Travis Perry becomes Kentucky boy’s basketball all-time leading scorer

Lyon County High School junior Travis Perry is now the all-time leading scorer in Kentucky boy’s basketball history.

He scored 23 points today against Newport High School in a Sweet 16 game at the KHSAA boy’s basketball state tournament, setting his career point total to 4,340 points and counting. Perry broke the career points record previously held by “King” Kelly Coleman, which had stood since 1956.

Lyon County’s boys basketball team now advances to the state quarterfinals with a 61-46 win over Newport.