© 2023
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

University of the Cumberlands agrees to $14M settlement over student wrestler's death

WKMS
Published March 16, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT

The University of the Cumberlands has agreed to a $14 million lawsuit settlement in a case surrounding the 2020 death of a student wrestler.

According to the lawsuit, University of the Cumberlands wrestler Grant Brace died in August of 2020 from heat stroke after an on-campus practice. Brace’s family says his death was “tragic and entirely avoidable.”

As part of the settlement, the university will also participate in a heat-illness training program and will promote awareness efforts of heat-related injuries.

University Chancellor Jerry Jackson says the school hopes settling the lawsuit would offer the Brace family “a measure of peace and healing.”

Tags
News University of the Cumberlands
Related Content