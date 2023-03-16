University of the Cumberlands agrees to $14M settlement over student wrestler's death

The University of the Cumberlands has agreed to a $14 million lawsuit settlement in a case surrounding the 2020 death of a student wrestler.

According to the lawsuit, University of the Cumberlands wrestler Grant Brace died in August of 2020 from heat stroke after an on-campus practice. Brace’s family says his death was “tragic and entirely avoidable.”

As part of the settlement, the university will also participate in a heat-illness training program and will promote awareness efforts of heat-related injuries.

University Chancellor Jerry Jackson says the school hopes settling the lawsuit would offer the Brace family “a measure of peace and healing.”

