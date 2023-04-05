$3 million mental health service partnership demonstration grant awarded to Murray State University

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded nearly $3 million to Murray State University’s College of Education and Human Services and West Kentucky Educational Cooperative to place mental health providers in several western Kentucky school districts. The grant money will be used for Partner and Connect: MSU/WKEC Mental Health Providers Academy, a five-year mental health service partnership between MSU and WKEC. The academy will train and credential school counselors, mental health providers and community psychologists in a graduate program and place them in high-need rural and low income school districts. The mental health providers will serve 14 school districts in far western Kentucky to help address students’ needs.