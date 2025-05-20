Strong winds, possible tornadoes move through Kentucky Tuesday

On the heels of a deadly tornado that killed at least 19 people in south central Kentucky Friday night, more potentially severe weather is forecasted to move across the commonwealth Tuesday.

National Weather Service Louisville office meteorologist Samanta Wilson said a low pressure system running along the Interstate 64 corridor will bring a warm front and at least two rounds of rain. The first round, which Wilson forecasted to be the weaker of the two, is already moving through the central portion of the state to the east.

The main threat is wind, but Wilson said isolated tornadoes are possible. The warm air can generate lift and a stronger storm potential. The second, stronger set of storms is anticipated to start around 4 p.m. EST in the Bowling Green area and exit the eastern part of the state at around 10 p.m.

The areas most at risk during the second wave include south central Kentucky, which was pummeled by the tornado Friday night . Wilson said the large amount of debris on the ground could get picked up by high winds and become projectiles. It’s possible the area around London could get hit again Tuesday.

Wilson recommended residents prepare themselves with multiple ways to get storm information, including the free FEMA app, the wireless emergency alerts (WEA) setting on most smartphones or local TV and radio.

NOAA officials recently announced its weather radio service will be offline for system upgrades until at least Wednesday.

During a tornado warning, Wilson said residents should move to the interior most room of their house or a basement and away from windows.