News
Latest Regional News
The sweeping measure would restrict abortion medication, make it harder for minors to terminate a pregnancy and regulate disposal of fetal remains.
Tourism agency leaders across Kentucky touted more than $5 million dollars being allocated to support travel and outdoor recreation at the state capitol Wednesday, saying it would support the tourism industry in communities large and small recovering from pandemic impacts.
More Regional News
A reported down-tick in COVID-19 case numbers is happening as hospitals across the U.S. have seen a 16% decrease in weekly reported cases. The Purchase District Health Department, in far western Kentucky, is no different.
The group invites church, nonprofit, government and business representatives to an organizational meeting on March 29.
More than three months after a string of deadly tornadoes ravaged communities across Kentucky, Hopkins County is taking one more step in the long-term recovery process.
In front of the damaged Graves County courthouse, the daffodils are in bloom. About a half a mile down the road, Adam Turnbow is about to lose his childhood home.
Kentucky is set to receive about $74 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s disaster recovery funds.
In late-session dash, the Ky. House pushed through ‘anti-CRT’-inspired bill.
More NPR News
Time reporter Simon Shuster recently returned from the Ukrainian-Polish border. Watching as U.S. planes brought in loads of weapons, he felt like he was standing on the brink of something massive.
Creative Mobile Technologies, which provides the technology systems for New York City taxis, said it will gain access to Uber's customer base. The partnership will launch to the public this summer.
More than 4.3 million children have fled their homes in the month since Russia invaded Ukraine, according to UNICEF. It warns that consequences could last for generations to come.
Oksana Baulina reported on government corruption for The Insider, based in Latvia. She formerly worked for the non-profit of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and was "amazingly brave," a colleague said.
The Infowars host had been scheduled to appear Wednesday and Thursday. Jones' lawyer said his client was following his doctor's guidance not to attend court proceedings.
The lawsuit was brought by students who sought to force changes in how the school protects the campus from sexual misconduct.