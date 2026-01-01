Good For Your Community and Your Bottom Line.

Reach a unique and targeted audience of listeners throughout our extensive coverage region of western Kentucky, southernmost Illinois, and northwestern Tennessee.

WKMS Underwriting

Why It’s the Best Decision You’ll Make Today:

1. Audience

Influential. Intelligent. Decision Makers.

Close to 25,000 weekly listeners trust WKMS as their source for news and music. They're well-educated, affluent, and business-savvy. More likely to own homes and businesses. And they appreciate our underwriters' straightforward, non-commercial approach.

2. Environment

Don't get lost in a sea of commercials. We don't air any. In fact, we don't air more than two 20-second underwriting announcements per break.

3. Relationship

80% of public radio listeners say that their opinion of a company is more positive when they find out it supports public radio.** Your underwriting investment signifies that you are a civic and community-minded business that cares about quality products.

For more on the impact of business sponsorship, contact Kylie Carrico at kcarrico8@murraystate.edu or 270-804-6767.

OUR UNDERWRITERS:

7th Street Wellness Club, Paducah

11 Year Itch, Paducah

13th Street Bike Shop, Paducah

Acadia Counseling, LLC, Murray

Akridge Farm Supply & Ace Hardware, Eddyville & Fredonia

American Quilter's Society - Paducah Quiltweek

Angel's Attic Thrift Shop, Murray

Animal Health & Wellness, Murray

Art Guild of Paducah

Artisan Kitchen , Paducah

A Soldiers Heart/ Pickin on a Soldier's Heart Music Fest

Aurora Electric/ L.D. Webb

B Woodberry Farm

Dr. Laurie Ballew, Four Rivers Behavioral Health

Big Apple Grill & Bar, Murray

Bolin Books, Murray

Branch Out Foods, Paducah

Bricolage Art Collective, Downtown Paducah

Bryant Law Center, Paducah

Burrito Shack, Murray

Cars & Guitars, Paducah

Carson Center for the Performing Arts, Paducah

Cast Iron, Mayfield

Cellar Door Wine & Spirits, Murray, Benton, Draffenville & Mayfield

Challenger Learning Center, Paducah

Cinema International, Murray State

City of Paducah

Clemens Fine Arts Center, Paducah

CFSB, Calloway, Graves, Marshall & McCracken Counties

C-Plant Federal Credit Union

Dam Brewhaus, Benton

Delve Heath Consulting

Denton Law Firm, Paducah

Dry Ground Brewing Company

Dumplin's of Murray

Edward Jones: Andrew Norman, Murray

Etcetera Coffeehouse, Paducah

First Presbyterian Church of Murray

Flower + Furbish, Paducah

FNB, Mayfield, Paducah, Murray, Cadiz

Four Rivers Behavioral Health

Four Rivers Highlands Society, Inc

Freight House Restaurant, Paducah

Future Grounds Coffee & Tea House, Murray

Gallimore Electrical Contractors, Murray

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, Madisonville

Grace Episcopal Church, Paducah

Grand Lodge on Fifth, Paducah

Grand Rivers Tourism

Graves County Public Library

Greer Neon, Mayfield

Greymare Music Works, Murray

Hearthstone Behavioral Health, Murray

Heath Scott- Baird, Murray

Hopkinsville Art Guild

Hopkinsville-Christian County Human Rights Commission

Humane Society of Calloway County

Immanuel Baptist Church, Paducah

Jackson Purchase Historical Society

James Baker Hall Foundation

Janice Mason Art Museum, Cadiz

Jeannie's, Paducah

Kentucky Comedy Festival

Kentucky Great River Road

Kentucky Humanities Council

Kentucky Nut Corporation, Hickman

Keuler, Kelly, Hutchins, Blankenship, & Sigler Paducah

Kitchen's Cafe, Paducah

Land Between the Lakes

LG & E and KU Services Company, Kentucky

LivWell Community Health Services, Paducah

LMD The Rock Shop, Murray

Local Licks Music Festival, Paducah

Loud & Clear Studio, Paducah

Lowertown Arts & Music Festival, Paducah

Madisonville Community College

Maiden Alley Cinema, Paducah

Market House Theatre, Paducah

Marquette Transportation Company

Marshall County Public Library

McCracken County Public Library

Meraki House of Style, Paducah

Merryman House

Midtown Market, Paducah

Murray Art Guild

Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce

Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau

Murray Family Dentistry

Murray Main Street Downtown Saturday Market

Murray Ophthalmology Associates

Murray Pride Festival

MSU Jesse D. Jones College of Science, Engineering & Technology

MSU Department of Art & Design

MSU News

MSU Town & Gown

Murray State University

National Quilt Museum, Paducah

Paducah Beer Werks

Paducah Cooperative Ministry

Paducah Film Society

Paducah Historical Preservation Group

Paducah Life Magazine

Paducah-McCracken County NAACP

Paducah Parks & Recreation

Paducah Printing

Paducah School of Art & Design

Paducah Symphony Orchestra

Pennyroyal Arts Council, Hopkinsville

Peppers Automotive, Paris

Playhouse in the Park, Murray

Puckett's Fine Jewelry, Benton & Murray

Raven & Moth, Paducah

Ray Black & Son, Paducah

Riley Architect Services

River's Edge Veterinary Hospital, Metropolis

S & M Studios, Paducah

Serenity Recovery, Murray

Sinwelski Power and Controls, Metropolis

Smile Station Dental Care, Paducah

St. John's Episcopal Church, Murray

Stephano's Trattoria, Murray

Stone-Lang Co., Paducah, Murray, Fulton

Temple Israel, Paducah

Tenacity Training, Paducah

The Barre Murray

The Murray Bank

Thoroughbred Spirits, Murray

Todd Hill Orchestra

True North Yoga, Paducah

TSDA Consulting/Dr. Mark French, Fulton

U of L Envirome Institute

Veterinary Institute of Paducah

W. C. Young Community Center, Paducah

West Kentucky AFL-CIO

West Kentucky National Organization for Women

White and White Family Dentistry, Paducah

Whitlow Roberts Houston Straub, Paducah

Williams, Roof & Taylor Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors, Paducah

Wits' End Records, Murray

Willow Bistro, Murray

Yeiser Art Center, Paducah

Do you want to see your business on this list?

WKMS can help you design a schedule of on-air announcements that meets your financial, marketing, and philanthropic goals. Call our Business & Community Partnerships Manager, Kylie Carrico at at 270-804-6767 or send an email to kcarrico8@murraystate.edu.

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