Become a Business Sponsor
Good For Your Community and Your Bottom Line.
Reach a unique and targeted audience of listeners throughout our extensive coverage region of western Kentucky, southernmost Illinois, and northwestern Tennessee.
Why It’s the Best Decision You’ll Make Today:
1. Audience
Influential. Intelligent. Decision Makers.
Close to 25,000 weekly listeners trust WKMS as their source for news and music. They're well-educated, affluent, and business-savvy. More likely to own homes and businesses. And they appreciate our underwriters' straightforward, non-commercial approach.
2. Environment
Don't get lost in a sea of commercials. We don't air any. In fact, we don't air more than two 20-second underwriting announcements per break.
3. Relationship
80% of public radio listeners say that their opinion of a company is more positive when they find out it supports public radio.** Your underwriting investment signifies that you are a civic and community-minded business that cares about quality products.
For more on the impact of business sponsorship, contact Kylie Carrico at kcarrico8@murraystate.edu or 270-804-6767.
OUR UNDERWRITERS:
7th Street Wellness Club, Paducah
11 Year Itch, Paducah
13th Street Bike Shop, Paducah
Acadia Counseling, LLC, Murray
Akridge Farm Supply & Ace Hardware, Eddyville & Fredonia
American Quilter's Society - Paducah Quiltweek
Angel's Attic Thrift Shop, Murray
Animal Health & Wellness, Murray
Art Guild of Paducah
Artisan Kitchen, Paducah
A Soldiers Heart/ Pickin on a Soldier's Heart Music Fest
Aurora Electric/ L.D. Webb
B Woodberry Farm
Dr. Laurie Ballew, Four Rivers Behavioral Health
Big Apple Grill & Bar, Murray
Bolin Books, Murray
Branch Out Foods, Paducah
Bricolage Art Collective, Downtown Paducah
Bryant Law Center, Paducah
Burrito Shack, Murray
Cars & Guitars, Paducah
Carson Center for the Performing Arts, Paducah
Cast Iron, Mayfield
Cellar Door Wine & Spirits, Murray, Benton, Draffenville & Mayfield
Challenger Learning Center, Paducah
Cinema International, Murray State
City of Paducah
Clemens Fine Arts Center, Paducah
CFSB, Calloway, Graves, Marshall & McCracken Counties
C-Plant Federal Credit Union
Dam Brewhaus, Benton
Delve Heath Consulting
Denton Law Firm, Paducah
Dry Ground Brewing Company
Dumplin's of Murray
Edward Jones: Andrew Norman, Murray
Etcetera Coffeehouse, Paducah
First Presbyterian Church of Murray
Flower + Furbish, Paducah
FNB, Mayfield, Paducah, Murray, Cadiz
Four Rivers Behavioral Health
Four Rivers Highlands Society, Inc
Freight House Restaurant, Paducah
Future Grounds Coffee & Tea House, Murray
Gallimore Electrical Contractors, Murray
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, Madisonville
Grace Episcopal Church, Paducah
Grand Lodge on Fifth, Paducah
Grand Rivers Tourism
Graves County Public Library
Greer Neon, Mayfield
Greymare Music Works, Murray
Hearthstone Behavioral Health, Murray
Heath Scott- Baird, Murray
Hopkinsville Art Guild
Hopkinsville-Christian County Human Rights Commission
Humane Society of Calloway County
Immanuel Baptist Church, Paducah
Jackson Purchase Historical Society
James Baker Hall Foundation
Janice Mason Art Museum, Cadiz
Jeannie's, Paducah
Kentucky Comedy Festival
Kentucky Great River Road
Kentucky Humanities Council
Kentucky Nut Corporation, Hickman
Keuler, Kelly, Hutchins, Blankenship, & Sigler Paducah
Kitchen's Cafe, Paducah
Land Between the Lakes
LG & E and KU Services Company, Kentucky
LivWell Community Health Services, Paducah
LMD The Rock Shop, Murray
Local Licks Music Festival, Paducah
Loud & Clear Studio, Paducah
Lowertown Arts & Music Festival, Paducah
Madisonville Community College
Maiden Alley Cinema, Paducah
Market House Theatre, Paducah
Marquette Transportation Company
Marshall County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
Meraki House of Style, Paducah
Merryman House
Midtown Market, Paducah
Murray Art Guild
Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce
Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau
Murray Family Dentistry
Murray Main Street Downtown Saturday Market
Murray Ophthalmology Associates
Murray Pride Festival
MSU Jesse D. Jones College of Science, Engineering & Technology
MSU Department of Art & Design
MSU News
MSU Town & Gown
Murray State University
National Quilt Museum, Paducah
Paducah Beer Werks
Paducah Cooperative Ministry
Paducah Film Society
Paducah Historical Preservation Group
Paducah Life Magazine
Paducah-McCracken County NAACP
Paducah Parks & Recreation
Paducah Printing
Paducah School of Art & Design
Paducah Symphony Orchestra
Pennyroyal Arts Council, Hopkinsville
Peppers Automotive, Paris
Playhouse in the Park, Murray
Puckett's Fine Jewelry, Benton & Murray
Raven & Moth, Paducah
Ray Black & Son, Paducah
Riley Architect Services
River's Edge Veterinary Hospital, Metropolis
S & M Studios, Paducah
Serenity Recovery, Murray
Sinwelski Power and Controls, Metropolis
Smile Station Dental Care, Paducah
St. John's Episcopal Church, Murray
Stephano's Trattoria, Murray
Stone-Lang Co., Paducah, Murray, Fulton
Temple Israel, Paducah
Tenacity Training, Paducah
The Barre Murray
The Murray Bank
Thoroughbred Spirits, Murray
Todd Hill Orchestra
True North Yoga, Paducah
TSDA Consulting/Dr. Mark French, Fulton
U of L Envirome Institute
Veterinary Institute of Paducah
W. C. Young Community Center, Paducah
West Kentucky AFL-CIO
West Kentucky National Organization for Women
White and White Family Dentistry, Paducah
Whitlow Roberts Houston Straub, Paducah
Williams, Roof & Taylor Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors, Paducah
Wits' End Records, Murray
Willow Bistro, Murray
Yeiser Art Center, Paducah
Do you want to see your business on this list?
WKMS can help you design a schedule of on-air announcements that meets your financial, marketing, and philanthropic goals. Call our Business & Community Partnerships Manager, Kylie Carrico at at 270-804-6767 or send an email to kcarrico8@murraystate.edu.
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