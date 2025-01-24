Local Live Music Calendar
Browse the live local music offerings of the listening area below. Find showtimes, venues, genres, and other relevant information. If you are an artist, band, or other musical entity who wishes to share their events on this page, submit your show information through this form.
If you are a non-profit organization or the musical event you're hosting directly benefits an NPO, please submit your event to our Community Calendar.
LIVE MUSIC THE WEEK OF JANUARY 20 - 26
Monday, January 20th
Fisk Jubilee Singers - MLK Day Performance
Alhambra Theatre
507 South Main Street, Hopkinsville, KY, 42240
2:00PM – 4:00 PM
$38-50
https://visithopkinsville.com/events/
https://www.facebook.com/events/492482347010451
https://www.facebook.com/FiskJubileeSIngers
Murray Dance Club @ the Big Apple
The Big Apple
1005 Arcadia Circle, Murray, KY, 42071
6:45PM – 8:30PM
$15 Class, $15 Dance Party, $20 Class and Dance Party
https://www.tourmurray.com/events
http://www.bigapplemurray.com/band-schedule/
Tuesday, January 21st
Family Bags with Harvey McLaughlin and Danny Brown
Wits End
1514 Main Street, Murray, KY, 42071
7:00PM
$5, all ages
https://www.facebook.com/share/15W6QQ57Lc/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100001650451042
https://www.facebook.com/harveymclaughlin210
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092945022619
Wednesday, January 22nd
Todd Belt
Old Fashioned Cigar Bar
217 Broadway Street, Paducah, KY 42001
7PM
https://www.facebook.com/share/18KVXyaoQ4/
https://www.facebook.com/toddbeltmusic
Thursday, January 23rd
Karaoke w/ Tiffany Dawn
Social 3603801 US-60, Paducah, KY 42001
6:30PM-8:30PM
https://www.facebook.com/share/19n4m6VaPb/
Pretty Woman
The Carson Center
100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, KY, 42001
7:15PM
Tickets currently only available in Broadway Bundle
https://www.paducah.travel/event/pretty-woman/34994/
https://www.thecarsoncenter.org/purchase-tickets/subscriptions/broadway-series
Friday, January 24th
Karaoke Night with “Pints & Pizza” food truck
Hopkinsville Brewing Company
102 East Fifth Street, Hopkinsville, KY, 42240
6:00PM – 9:00PM
https://visithopkinsville.com/event/karaoke-night-11/2025-01-24/
https://www.facebook.com/events/1065458758922107/1065458768922106
Redd & The Paper Flowers w/ Melanie A. Davis & the Madness
Paducah Beer Werks
301 N. 4th Street, Paducah, KY 42001
9PM-11:30 PM
$10
https://www.facebook.com/share/19S1uESk3E/
https://www.facebook.com/reddandthepaperflowers
https://www.facebook.com/melanieadavismusic
Sam McKinnies
The Johnson Bar
133 South 3rd Street, Paducah, KY 42001
9PM-12AM
https://www.facebook.com/share/15rV8HLFyJ/
https://www.facebook.com/cornfishy
Saturday, January 25th
Haleigh Martin
Purple Toad Winery
4275 Old US Highway 45 South, Paducah, KY 42003
1PM - 4PM
https://www.facebook.com/share/18mJsuZk4R/
https://www.facebook.com/haleighmartinmusic
Monte Skeleton & Friends
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
2000 College Drive, Madisonville, KY, 42431
7:00PM
$25 general admission, half off for students and children.
https://visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/monte-skelton-friends/
https://www.facebook.com/monteskelton/
24 Seven
Tater’s LLC
3615 Hwy 79 North Paris, TN, 38242
7PM
$10
https://www.facebook.com/share/1BL1NzvdVT/
https://www.facebook.com/24Seven2001
Johnny Mac
Paris Station
304 West Washington Street, Paris, TN 38242
7 PM
https://www.facebook.com/share/15tmyAbhei/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063762663494
Dusty Bottom Band
Charlie Joe’s Bar and Grill LLC
5925 Old Highway 45 South, Paducah, KY 42003
7PM - 11PM
https://www.facebook.com/share/158LC4TVmS/
King Kaiju
Social 360
3801 US-60, Paducah, KY 42001
7PM-10PM
https://www.facebook.com/share/15bZZ7qHPx/
https://www.facebook.com/KingKaijuBand
Hopkinsville Lip Sync Battle
Alhambra Theatre
507 South Main Street, Hopkinsville, KY, 42240
7:30PM – 9:30PM
$35
https://visithopkinsville.com/event/hopkinsville-lip-sync-battle/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567859154202
https://www.joycloset.org/
The Purse Dive Divas
The Crowded House
26 West Center Street Madisonville, KY,
42431
8:00PM – 10:30PM
https://visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/live-music-by-the-purse-dive-divas/
https://www.facebook.com/PurseDiveDivas/
Uncle Diego
Old Fashioned Cigar Bar
217 Broadway Street, Paducah, KY 42001
8PM
https://www.facebook.com/share/1DChVd9wsB/
https://www.facebook.com/unclediegoacoustic
Comedown Kings w/ Everfelt
Paducah Beer Werks
301 N. 4th Street, Paducah, KY 42001
9PM
$10
https://www.facebook.com/share/1BbkeKevyU/
https://www.facebook.com/comedownkings
https://www.facebook.com/EpicOne11