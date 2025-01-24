Local Live Music Calendar

Browse the live local music offerings of the listening area below. Find showtimes, venues, genres, and other relevant information. If you are an artist, band, or other musical entity who wishes to share their events on this page, submit your show information through this form.

If you are a non-profit organization or the musical event you're hosting directly benefits an NPO, please submit your event to our Community Calendar.



LIVE MUSIC THE WEEK OF JANUARY 20 - 26

Monday, January 20th

Fisk Jubilee Singers - MLK Day Performance

Alhambra Theatre

507 South Main Street, Hopkinsville, KY, 42240

2:00PM – 4:00 PM

$38-50

https://visithopkinsville.com/events/

https://www.facebook.com/events/492482347010451

https://www.facebook.com/FiskJubileeSIngers

Murray Dance Club @ the Big Apple

The Big Apple

1005 Arcadia Circle, Murray, KY, 42071

6:45PM – 8:30PM

$15 Class, $15 Dance Party, $20 Class and Dance Party

https://www.tourmurray.com/events

http://www.bigapplemurray.com/band-schedule/

Tuesday, January 21st

Family Bags with Harvey McLaughlin and Danny Brown

Wits End

1514 Main Street, Murray, KY, 42071

7:00PM

$5, all ages

https://www.facebook.com/share/15W6QQ57Lc/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100001650451042

https://www.facebook.com/harveymclaughlin210

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092945022619

Wednesday, January 22nd

Todd Belt

Old Fashioned Cigar Bar

217 Broadway Street, Paducah, KY 42001

7PM

https://www.facebook.com/share/18KVXyaoQ4/

https://www.facebook.com/toddbeltmusic

Thursday, January 23rd

Karaoke w/ Tiffany Dawn

Social 3603801 US-60, Paducah, KY 42001

6:30PM-8:30PM

https://www.facebook.com/share/19n4m6VaPb/

Pretty Woman

The Carson Center

100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, KY, 42001

7:15PM

Tickets currently only available in Broadway Bundle

https://www.paducah.travel/event/pretty-woman/34994/

https://www.thecarsoncenter.org/purchase-tickets/subscriptions/broadway-series

Friday, January 24th

Karaoke Night with “Pints & Pizza” food truck

Hopkinsville Brewing Company

102 East Fifth Street, Hopkinsville, KY, 42240

6:00PM – 9:00PM

https://visithopkinsville.com/event/karaoke-night-11/2025-01-24/

https://www.facebook.com/events/1065458758922107/1065458768922106

Redd & The Paper Flowers w/ Melanie A. Davis & the Madness

Paducah Beer Werks

301 N. 4th Street, Paducah, KY 42001

9PM-11:30 PM

$10

https://www.facebook.com/share/19S1uESk3E/

https://www.facebook.com/reddandthepaperflowers

https://www.facebook.com/melanieadavismusic

Sam McKinnies

The Johnson Bar

133 South 3rd Street, Paducah, KY 42001

9PM-12AM

https://www.facebook.com/share/15rV8HLFyJ/

https://www.facebook.com/cornfishy

Saturday, January 25th

Haleigh Martin

Purple Toad Winery

4275 Old US Highway 45 South, Paducah, KY 42003

1PM - 4PM

https://www.facebook.com/share/18mJsuZk4R/

https://www.facebook.com/haleighmartinmusic

Monte Skeleton & Friends

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

2000 College Drive, Madisonville, KY, 42431

7:00PM

$25 general admission, half off for students and children.

https://visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/monte-skelton-friends/

https://www.facebook.com/monteskelton/

24 Seven

Tater’s LLC

3615 Hwy 79 North Paris, TN, 38242

7PM

$10

https://www.facebook.com/share/1BL1NzvdVT/

https://www.facebook.com/24Seven2001

Johnny Mac

Paris Station

304 West Washington Street, Paris, TN 38242

7 PM

https://www.facebook.com/share/15tmyAbhei/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063762663494

Dusty Bottom Band

Charlie Joe’s Bar and Grill LLC

5925 Old Highway 45 South, Paducah, KY 42003

7PM - 11PM

https://www.facebook.com/share/158LC4TVmS/

King Kaiju

Social 360

3801 US-60, Paducah, KY 42001

7PM-10PM

https://www.facebook.com/share/15bZZ7qHPx/

https://www.facebook.com/KingKaijuBand

Hopkinsville Lip Sync Battle

Alhambra Theatre

507 South Main Street, Hopkinsville, KY, 42240

7:30PM – 9:30PM

$35

https://visithopkinsville.com/event/hopkinsville-lip-sync-battle/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567859154202

https://www.joycloset.org/

The Purse Dive Divas

The Crowded House

26 West Center Street Madisonville, KY,

42431

8:00PM – 10:30PM

https://visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/live-music-by-the-purse-dive-divas/

https://www.facebook.com/PurseDiveDivas/

Uncle Diego

Old Fashioned Cigar Bar

217 Broadway Street, Paducah, KY 42001

8PM

https://www.facebook.com/share/1DChVd9wsB/

https://www.facebook.com/unclediegoacoustic