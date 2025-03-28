LivWell to provide free HIV testing this weekend

LivWell Community Health Services in Paducah is partnering with the McCracken County NAACP and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. to host an opportunity on Sunday to be tested for HIV/AIDS for free in honor of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

Broussards is donating free appetizers and offering a cash bar. Mellow Mushroom and Etcetera Coffeehouse are also sponsors of the event and will be present with additional food and drinks.

LivWell Outreach Program Manager AJ Garnett said the event will feature speakers from both LivWell and the NAACP, as well as live music from local artists.

“We're going to have Tiffany Benberry emceeing for the event, and one of our case managers, Jessica Titsworth, will be presenting on behalf of our clients… and I'll be talking about HIV prevention and stigma in the community. We'll also have someone from the NAACP speaking on their behalf as well,” said Garnett. “We'll have some musical performances by Simone Mitchell, Clifton Davis, and Kasper Brightside Boulevard.”

Garnett said the public can attend and be tested for HIV/AIDS on site at Broussards, which he said is a “very simple process.”

“We'll take you to a private exam room. We ask some questions about sexual and drug use history, as well as a few other questions,” Garnett said. “Then we take about six to seven drops of blood out of your fingertip, mix it with what I tell people looks like a middle school chemistry set. Then after about 45 seconds or so, we have your answer. If everything is negative on that test we are done. If something comes up positive, we do a second test just to confirm everything. And then for anyone who does test positive who is interested, we can get into care with our facility as soon as possible.”

LivWell has a mobile testing truck unit that can be deployed on location to provide privacy and comfort to those being tested.

“We make it as comfortable as possible for people. They have exam beds. They have chairs to sit in. You'd rather do it that way. And anyone who does come out and get tested with us too,” Garnett said.

Garnett said he recognized that some in the public may not feel comfortable answering the questions or might be hesitant to be tested, but he said privacy and making people feel comfortable is a priority for the nonprofit.

“For those that may have reservations, we don't force anyone to answer our questions. We are way more concerned with keeping people safe and letting them know their HIV status,” Garnett said. “We prefer, of course, that everyone is honest with us and answers our questions. But if someone's not comfortable with us, we tell them, we'll just wave that question. We'll keep going, and that will not prevent them from being tested.”

Garnett said it is important that people in the community come out and be tested for HIV/AIDS and that people should not let the stigma hold them back. He said there are treatment options that allow people to live with little interruption.

“One of the biggest reservations we have with people being tested is there's the stigma against people who are living with HIV, as well as even those who go get tested for it. I tell people that we need their help normalizing things, and honestly being tested for HIV should be a part of your health checkup, just like anything else,” Garnett said.

“It is something that anyone can get, anyone can live with, and it's often invisible. People can go up to 10 to 15 years with HIV, showing no symptoms for it, not realizing they have it. So it's important to be tested for anyone who is sexually active, anyone who has used injection based drugs, either now or in the past, just get tested now and as often as you feel comfortable, just so we can make sure and catch it as soon as possible and get people into the care that they need.”

Garnett said that those who choose to be tested at Sunday’s event will receive a $25 gift card to Walmart or Dollar General. He said it was a great opportunity to come out and be tested for HIV/AIDS and enjoy good food, music, and community.

LivWell is hosting HIV testing on Sunday, March 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Broussard's Cajun Cuisine in Paducah. The event is free and open to the public.