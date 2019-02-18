Braidy Seeking Massive Federal Loan to Build Promised Aluminum Mill in Northeastern Ky.

By 1 minute ago
  • JOSE ANTONIO BAEZA DIAZ / 123RF STOCK PHOTO

The company that’s promised to build a massive aluminum rolling mill in northeastern Kentucky is looking for a new loan of up to $800 million.

Braidy Industries is seeking the money from a federal program that hasn’t given out a loan in almost eight years.

The aluminum mill planned for Greenup County has been hailed by Gov. Matt Bevin as a major win in his administration’s efforts to attract new jobs and industry to the Commonwealth.

The Courier-Journal reports Braidy has applied to borrow up to $800 million from the U.S Department of Energy’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing direct loan program. That would cover almost half of the estimated $1.7 billion cost to build the mill that plans to supply lightweight sheet aluminum for automakers, creating more than 500 jobs.

The federal loan program was created to lend money to businesses making certain kinds of fuel-efficient cars or parts for such vehicles.

Five companies, including Ford, Nissan, and Tesla, have gotten loans from the program. The other two loans went to companies that shut down without repaying millions of dollars in taxpayer funds they borrowed.

President Trump’s administration has suggested ending the loan program.

The state government has invested $15 million in the Braidy plant, which broke ground last June.

Tags: 
Braidy Industries

Related Content

Braidy Industries Says Mill Construction Remains On Schedule

By Jan 2, 2019
Jose Antonio Baeza Diaz, 123rf stock photo

The company trying to build a $1.68 billion aluminum mill in eastern Kentucky backed in part by state taxpayers says it has spent $15.7 million on construction so far.

Kentucky Regulators Want Financial Assurances For Mill

By Nov 12, 2018
Jose Antonio Baeza Diaz / 123rf Stock Photo

Kentucky regulators are requiring written financial assurances for a proposed aluminum mill in eastern Kentucky.

Federal Grant To Support Planned Kentucky Aluminum Mill

By Oct 18, 2018
Jose Antonio Baeza Diaz / 123rf Stock Photo

The federal government will pay $4 million to help build concrete piers to support the weight of a planned 2.5 million-square-foot aluminum mill in eastern Kentucky.