Bridging Kentucky Project To Repair Bridges In All 120 Counties

The Bridging Kentucky program began in 2018 to address the growing problem of bridges in need of significant repair.
More than 460 different bridge projects across Kentucky will be moving to construction by June 2020. 

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports that around 400 of those bridge projects will begin construction this year.

The Bridging Kentucky Plan program aims to repair and renovate bridges all over the Commonwealth.  The program's communications manager Ed Green said that some of the bridges affected by the program are close by.

"A large portion of the bridges that are going to be restored through the program are in far western Kentucky and far eastern Kentucky." said Green. "So there's a critical mass of bridges that are in need of restoration in those areas."

The Bridging Kentucky program began in 2018 to address the growing problem of bridges in need of significant repair.

The state intends to replace or rehab more than 1000 bridges within the next six years, including at least one in each Kentucky county.

