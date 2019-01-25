Donté Colley's Instagram Videos Aim To Spread Joy

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We can all use a little encouragement, motivation and joy in our lives, right?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Rachel, how did you know? Anyway, that's where Donte Colley comes in.

(SOUNDBITE OF INSTAGRAM VIDEO)

MARTIN: Colley makes Instagram videos. It's just him, dancing in front of the camera by himself.

DONTE COLLEY: I start by throwing on a song and hitting record on my iPhone and kind of just improvising a little bit of a dance.

INSKEEP: With his perfectly timed twirls and twists, he edits in emojis that pop up on screen - stars and fireworks and hearts, confetti explosions.

(SOUNDBITE OF EXPLOSIONS)

COLLEY: I really have no idea what is going to happen. So it's, like, kind of like a fun journey for everything.

MARTIN: And there is giant text over all the images, feel-good phrases like, keep going. You matter. You complete this planet.

COLLEY: I just wanted to encourage my friends to really just push through through any kind of struggle that they are going through. And social media is a great platform to do that.

INSKEEP: Using social media to spread a positive message. And many people have responded.

MARTIN: This week, Colley took his show on the road, showing off his moves on "Good Morning America."

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "GOOD MORNING AMERICA")

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Do it, Donte.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY")

WHITNEY HOUSTON: (Singing) Oh, I wanna dance with somebody.

COLLEY: I've been getting quite a bit of messages like, this made my day or, this kind of saved my day, which - I actually didn't expect that at all. But I'm super grateful for it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY")

HOUSTON: (Singing) With somebody who loves me.

(CHEERING)

COLLEY: It definitely made me feel good that it was making other people feel good, which, at the end of the day, is just the objective, is - we all just need each other.